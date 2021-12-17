Second act started: re-elected by Flamengo’s partners, Rodolfo Landim is sworn in at Gávea | Flamengo

Rodolfo Landim officially began his second term as president of Flamengo this Thursday. Re-elected with a wide advantage on the 4th of the month (1,301 votes against 284 for Marco Aurélio Asseff, second place), he was sworn in at the beginning of the night, at the Salão Nobre da Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The week also defined another re-election, that of Antônio Alcides as head of the Deliberative Council, and the arrival of Luiz Eduardo Baptista, former vice-deputy for external relations, as chairman of the Board of Directors. Alcides defeated Ricardo Lomba, while Bap was the only candidate.

During the inauguration, in an interview with FlaTV, Rodolfo Landim told about the club’s plans for the coming years and projected the next challenges ahead of Flamengo.

– I like doing more than talking. The first thing we have to do is say thank you. The results were well evaluated by the partners. Thank the family members of everyone who worked for Flamengo. We do crazy things for Flamengo. It’s been a rough three years with Covid. In the next three years we will have challenges and many things to be done. Process improvement, etc. In Gávea, football… people sweated blood for the results. We still have financial projects, marketing, revenue collection… What I can promise is a lot of work. There are many challenges, but I’ll say the following: to keep Flamengo excellent and make the club bigger and better. This is always the objective and what we will be pursuing.

At the end of his inauguration at Gávea, Rodolfo Landim was asked about the choice of Flamengo’s new coach. The president said that there is no urgency for a definition and did not rule out the possibility of the return of the former coach of the club, Jorge Jesus.

– There is a lot of pre-selection work that is done, but in a choice like this, it is essential that you have a personal contact so that you can discuss the objectives, the procedures, the way of working. We have until the beginning of the year to resolve this, when our players will be re-introducing themselves. It’s a work in progress. I don’t talk about names, I won’t talk about any names. I think they will meet with Mister, of course. He is a friend that we all made here at Flamengo. He is always a super nice company. – he said.

– We don’t have all this urgency, we have, of course, an urgency to define who will be arriving here by the 10th, which will be the day of representation of the players. For us, the ideal is that we had, not only the technician, but the other parts of the technical committee that we will fill in, defined until then and incorporated into the team so that everyone can work together until that date. That is the goal – completed.

With Bap’s departure from the foreign affairs portfolio, Adalberto Ribeiro replaces him as its vice-president. Adalberto was the VP of the Presidency’s Cabinet.

In his first term, Landim won one Libertadores da América, two Brasileiros, one Recopa Sudamericana, two Super Cups in Brazil and three state championships.

CHECK THE NEW FLAMINGO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

