Secret Truth 2: First male front nude surprises audience and actor talks about backstage scene: “Very nervous”

“Secret Truths 2” promised to be even more daring than its predecessor season… and delivered. Among the many sex scenes, BSDM, threesomes and Greek kiss, there is also the first male frontal nude ever made in a TV Globo production, whose last two episodes hit the small screens today (17).

Starring actor Gabriel Vieira, the explicit moment takes place in chapter 47 of the soap opera, released this week. Despite the “hot” atmosphere of the plot, the sequence takes place in a very natural way, with the model Tadeu walking naked through his apartment, while looking for shorts to wear.

Despite not showing any insecurity, Gabriel spoke about the challenge of facing so many intimate scenes right in his acting debut, and said he was afraid before shooting this particular sequence. “It was something unusual. I was very nervous and tense, but when I got there and saw the professionalism, I understood that it was something serious. There are all possible precautions to make the actors comfortable. Whether we like it or not, we are exposed, but safe.” declared, in conversation with Splash, from UOL.

Vieira, who is also a model, also confirmed the existence of the much talked about pink book, portrayed in the first season of “Secret Truths”. “I never received any invitation to do it, but I’ve known about it since the beginning of my career. I had friends who made and friends who still do. It’s part of the world we live in”, acknowledged.

audience reactions

Tadeu’s frontal nude surprised fans of the telenovela, who soon used social media to comment on the matter. “Past that had Tadeu’s frontal nude in ‘Secret Truths 2′”, wrote an internet user. “My God, the male frontal nude in ‘Secret Truths 2’, I’m dead”, if shocked another profile. “First time I see a male frontal nude in a soap opera. Usually only female sexuality is shown”, observed a third person. See more reactions:

MY GOD NAKED FRONT MALE IN SECRET TRUTHS I AM DEAD AAAAA — John (@f_ckingyou) December 15, 2021

as well, no one is talking about Tadeu’s frontal nude in the new episodes of #SecretTruths2 ??? — Jess in USA (@IJessicaBarreto) December 15, 2021

Past that had naked frontal of Tadeu in secret truths my loves — Victor (@torugos) December 14, 2021

First time I see male frontal nude in a soap opera. Usually only female sexuality is shown.#tadeunu #SecretTruths2 — marules 🌵 (@vixe_marules) December 15, 2021