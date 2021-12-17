‘Secret Truths 2’: Chiara catches Aline and Mark together | secret truths

1 of 2 Mark (Kelner Macêdo) and Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) are spotted in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Mark (Kelner Macêdo) and Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) are spotted in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Angel wrapped in plastic-film

Percy wraps Angel in plastic film in yet another of his fantasies

Angel (Camila Queiroz) has already been tied by ropes, burned with candle wax, trapped inside a box, bitten… But Percy’s (Gabriel Braga Nunes) head doesn’t stop, there’s always something new for his beloved. Now, the model will be wrapped in plastic-film to satisfy yet another of the millionaire’s desires. Stifling just thinking about it, right?

Angel tells Cristiano he won’t marry him

Here! This will be the answer that Angel will give Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), who insists on this wedding story. The model will say that the problem is not the investigator – has anyone heard this one? – but she has a stronger reason for deciding not to go up the aisle with him. Hmmmm… 🤔 Watch the video and find out what it is!

Matheus reaping the fruits

Giotto says he’s going to buy Matheus a present

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone)’s plan to get along at the expense of Betty’s (Deborah Evelyn) family is paying off. After hearing many promises from the stylist, it was time for Giotto (Johnny Massaro) to do his part. The boy will surprise the model by saying he’s going to give him an unusual gift. Look at 👆

Visky is surprised by his father in the club

Visky’s father (Rainer Cadete) will show up, that’s right! The booker will be at the club enjoying all of them, giving a show on the dance floor and kissing everyone. He will kiss one, kiss another, and when he goes to kiss the farthest man will hear: “I am your father!” Ah, you have to watch! 🤭

