‘Secret Truths 2’: Lua has sex with a couple on a program | secret truths

Lua (Julia Byrro) has been satisfying men all over since joining the pink book scheme in “Secret Truths 2”. On her next show, she will have a different date: the nymphet will have sex with a man and a woman, a couple! Calm down, which has more highlights in the chapters 47 and 48 from Globoplay’s soap opera, and you have to see it so you don’t miss a bit of the final scenes, which arrive on the platform this Friday, 12/17!

🎧 Hear Walcyr Carrasco talking about the end of Angel:

1 of 3 Moon (Julia Byrro) has sex with a couple in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Lua (Julia Byrro) has sex with a couple in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Cristiano delivers Angel’s confession to Giovanna

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will receive an unexpected visit to her apartment. Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) will ring the bell and ask about the suitcase of money that his boss keeps at home. In exchange for the money, he will give her the recording with the confession of angel (Camila Queiroz). Guys, how the world goes around, right?

Betty gathers the family to communicate that she wants a divorce and is going to marry Matheus

A more practical woman than Betty (Deborah Evelyn) is about to be born! Determined to marry Matheus (Bruno Montaleone), she will want to divorce Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi). Do you know what she does? Call a family meeting with her husband and stepchildren, Giotto (Johnny Massaro) and Irina (Julia Stockler), to just communicate your plans. And he does it all with a smile on his face! See the video!

Ednei and Vitória go to the swing house together

Edney (Eduardo Reyer) is really interested in Victory (Mayara Russi)! Willing to stay with the model, the lawyer will take her to a swing home. She’s going to be surprised by her partner’s decision, but she’ll quickly get in the mood with him! Will the night heat up? Take a look at the video!