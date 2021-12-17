See 3 simple habits to adopt in your routine to avoid illnesses

Everyone already knows that practicing physical activities, taking care of mental health and seeking a healthy diet are important self-care actions. After the Covid-19 pandemic, routine habits to get rid of invisible “enemies”, such as viruses and bacteria, also gained importance in routine care.

According to the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), bacteria, viruses and fungi that can affect our health are present on various surfaces and, some of them, in direct contact with the skin, are already capable of causing infections.

The infectologist Marcelo Otsuka, a member of the SBI, cites some actions that reduce the risk of acquiring diseases caused by pathogens.

1. Avoid going barefoot and always keep the floor clean

According to Marcelo Otsuka, it is recommended not to go barefoot and to always leave the surfaces at home, at school and at the office clean and disinfected. “One of the simplest actions that can be taken is the use of aerosol disinfectants to clean the soles of shoes before entering the premises, thus avoiding bringing germs from the street,” explains Otsuka.

2. Sanitize inside shoes

Shoes that are worn daily, especially during activities that cause excessive sweating, must be sanitized and disinfected, in addition to having the days of use interspersed.

“The person can spray a disinfectant product inside the shoe to help fight the proliferation of fungi that cause ringworm, such as chilblains, which cause itching and peeling, and ringworm of the nail, which makes them ugly and brittle. The aerosol format is a solution to facilitate cleaning”, he suggests.

3. Include the use of repellent in your routine

Otsuka emphasizes that the repellent, in addition to helping to prevent diseases that can be transmitted by mosquitoes, is useful against irritation caused by bites, which can become infections.

In addition to arboviruses, which are diseases that can be transmitted by mosquitoes, such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya, the nuisance of having a bitten skin means that people can get spots for a while and hurt the area from scratching.

“Both the bite wound and the act of scratching it can act as a gateway to various bacterial infections. If the person is allergic, the discomfort of lesions generated by the allergy can be unpleasant. Thus, using repellents and other methods against insects is an important self-care with health”, adds the specialist.