see gameplay with fight between Kassandra and Eivor

The protagonists Kassandra (Odyssey) and Eivor (Valhalla) face off in the new content of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Called Crossover Stories, DLC is free for all versions of the game (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC). It adds a new map to explore. It is there that the Viking warrior meets the Greek mercenary.

Check out the gameplay video captured from the PlayStation 5 version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the top of the page.

Image: Disclosure/Ubisoft

To access the content, it is necessary to ascend the settlement in Ravensthorpe to level 4, when the seer Valka is reintroduced into the plot and unlocks the story arc of the new Isle of Skye.

Remember that Crossover Stories is also present in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a game in the series released in 2018, and adds a new island to the game’s map.

There, Kassandra (or Alexios) will have a new story arc to complete. It is recommended that players have completed the main story before accessing new content.

