see gameplay with fight between Kassandra and Eivor

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on see gameplay with fight between Kassandra and Eivor 7 Views

The protagonists Kassandra (Odyssey) and Eivor (Valhalla) face off in the new content of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Called Crossover Stories, DLC is free for all versions of the game (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC). It adds a new map to explore. It is there that the Viking warrior meets the Greek mercenary.

Check out the gameplay video captured from the PlayStation 5 version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the top of the page.

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories - Press Release/Ubisoft - Press Release/Ubisoft
Image: Disclosure/Ubisoft

To access the content, it is necessary to ascend the settlement in Ravensthorpe to level 4, when the seer Valka is reintroduced into the plot and unlocks the story arc of the new Isle of Skye.

Remember that Crossover Stories is also present in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a game in the series released in 2018, and adds a new island to the game’s map.

There, Kassandra (or Alexios) will have a new story arc to complete. It is recommended that players have completed the main story before accessing new content.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

TCL announces new line of Smart TVs in Brazil with Roku TV and HDR10; check the prices

TCL is expanding its Smart TV portfolio in the domestic market with a new line …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved