see how to look up the password

The Caixa Tem card was announced by the institution’s president, Pedro Guimarães, in October. To access the card, you must be a Caixa Tem customer, as it was created exclusively for this audience. The hiring is done 100% online and with instant release.

You’ll likely like it too:

Cash: customers have until the 30th to settle debts

Can those who are not Caixa Tem customers request a loan of R$1,000?

Banco Inter reveals that it will be even easier to get the Black card

The Caixa Tem application was created in 2020 and was developed specifically to meet the demand of beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance. However, the app was not deactivated after the end of the program and continues with news, one of them being the Caixa Tem credit card.

How to apply for a Caixa Tem credit card

To make the request is very easy and fast, just follow the steps below:

First, open the “Cashier Tem” application;

Choose the option “Credit card”;

A message will appear: “I want my cash card has”, then click on the orange “Next” button;

Confirm the delivery address and click “confirm”;

Then enter your email for sending the invoices and confirm;

Choose the limit from the available options;

Decide the best day for your invoice to be due;

Then confirm your details and accept the terms;

Finally, create the password as instructed;

Live from SCD

Ready! It is now available and will be arriving at your home soon.

How to check the password?

To check the password, have your Credit Card and CPF in hand and follow the instructions we have listed for you:

Access CAIXA Internet Banking;

Then choose the option “Cards”;

Click on “Credit Card”;

Finally, consult password.

Now, select the desired card and fill in the requested data. The password of the selected card will appear on the screen.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.