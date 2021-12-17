See the list of 21 stocks for 2022 made by Bank of America – Money Times

2022
“The elections in Brazil in October next year could be a decisive event”, recalls Bank of America (Image: Pixabay/ Tumisu)

THE Bank of America is optimistic, as far as possible, with the Brazilian stock exchange next year and projects an appreciation potential of approximately 15%, considering the current value and the target price of 125,000 points.

It seems little, considering the expectation of a cost of capital approaching 13%, but challenging for a year of presidential elections.

“The elections in Brazil in October next year could be a decisive event. For now, our base case assumes that candidates will move towards the center as we move forward in election campaigns”, analyzes BofA in a report sent to clients and obtained by Money Times.

Analysts still point to the risks of a slowdown in China’s economy and downward revisions in company forecasts, as activity in Brazil also declines.

Still, the base estimate is that companies will be able to deliver an advance of 20% in earnings per share (excluding energy and commodities) for 2022 and 16% in 2023.

“The companies in the index proved to be resilient, with a positive emphasis on the financial sector, global names (protein exporters, industrial companies) and high-income consumers”, they point out.

See below the recommended portfolio for Brazil with 22 names chosen by Bank of America:

CompanyCodePortfolio weight (%)Weight on Ibovespa (%)
MRVMRVE32.5%0.2%
SumSUM33.0%0.3%
vibrateVBBR34.0%1.3%
RennerLREN35.0%1.4%
assaiASAI33.0%0.5%
JBSJBSS35.0%2.4%
PetrobrasPETR410.5%12.1%
rootROOT43.0%0.0%
B3B3SA32.5%3.5%
Bank of BrazilBBAS33.0%2.2%
BB SecurityBBSE33.0%0.7%
BradescoBBDC48.5%6.1%
security boxCXSE32.5%0.0%
Itaú UnibancoITUB49.0%5.5%
hyperaHYPE34.0%0.6%
WegWEGE35.0%2.4%
OKVALLEY312.0%11.9%
BraskemBRKM53.0%0.7%
MultiplanMULT33.0%0.3%
CPFLCPFE33.0%0.2%
MultilaserMLAS32.5%0.0%

