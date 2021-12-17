see the numbers drawn this thursday

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

THE Box draw this Thursday (16) the 2399 lotofácil contest. The prize for whoever hits the 15 dozens of the most beloved lottery in Brazil is R$ 3.5 million. The draw takes place in the Lucky Space, in São Paulo, and you can see the result below.

Lotofácil 2399 result

12, 04, 15, 02, 09, 05, 21, 25, 17, 16, 07, 20, 01, 14, 19

Lotofácil also pays cash prizes for those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5, you can choose 15 numbers among the 25 available on the ticket. The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, getting 11 points right and earning BRL 5, is 1 in 11.

