see the numbers drawn this wednesday

THE Box draw this Wednesday (15) the contest 2398 of Lotofácil. The prize for whoever hits the 15 dozens of the most beloved lottery in Brazil is R$ 1.5 million. The draw takes place in the Lucky Space, in São Paulo, and you can see the result below.

Lotofácil result 2398

12, 04, 05, 06, 14, 03, 02, 25, 15, 13, 23, 22, 20, 10, 09

Lotofácil also pays cash prizes for those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5, you can choose 15 numbers among the 25 available on the ticket. The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, getting 11 points right and earning BRL 5, is 1 in 11.

