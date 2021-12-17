Server association repudiates Bolsonaro’s talk

Univisa (Association of Servants of the National Health Surveillance Agency) released a statement of repudiation today of what it called “attempts to intimidate the technical staff” of the agency, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he would ask for the names of those responsible for the decision to authorize Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.

Yesterday, in his traditional live, the head of the Federal Executive once again criticized the requirement for vaccination and the health passport, and said that he would assess with First Lady Michelle whether or not he would immunize his 11-year-old daughter Laura.

“I unofficially asked for the names of the people who have approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize the names of these people,” Bolsonaro said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility. But now it works with the children, so the one who is responsible for looking after the children is you, father. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot here.”

In a note posted on its website, Univisa repudiated threats against Anvisa’s technical staff, “as well as any attempts to intervene in the health authority’s position that do not come from a strictly scientific and democratic debate.”

The intention to disclose the identity of those involved in the technical analysis does not bring with it any Republican interest. Rather, it appears as a threat of retaliation that, not finding institutional means to do so, uses the incitement to the citizen, an openly fascist method and whose results can be tragic and violent, putting the life and physical integrity of Agency servers. An attitude that demonstrates contempt for the constitutional principles of Public Administration, for the technical decisions of the agency and for the lives of its servants Excerpt from a note released by Univisa

In October, the possibility of including children in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 motivated death threats to five directors of Anvisa. They received bullying emails in case the vaccine was approved for children — which ended up happening almost two months later.

An excerpt of the message, obtained by the website O Antagonista, says: “Making it clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed.”

‘My name comes out in the resolution’, says manager

Today, in an interview with UOL News, the general manager of Medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, said he did not see any concern about the possible disclosure of the names of those responsible for approving the vaccine for children.

“My name appears in the resolution that approves (the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children), this is already publicized, it is easily accessible. I feel very calm, because when I accepted the challenge of being General Manager of Medicines I knew that this type of The decision was part of my job. As I have support from the technical team, the assurance that we did a job that was widely discussed, I feel very calm about this situation,” said Gustavo.

Anvisa’s guarantee

Anvisa’s decision to release Pfizer’s vaccine for children was announced yesterday morning. Agency technicians analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children, divided into two groups. Two-thirds received the vaccine and one-third took a placebo (a substance that has no effect on the body) in a two-dose schedule, 21 days apart.

Research has proven that the immunizing agent is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.

The safety profile of the vaccine [para crianças] when compared to placebo it is very positive. When observing any adverse reaction, there is no important difference and there is no serious event of concern due to vaccination compared to placebo Gustavo Mendes, from Anvisa, when justifying the authorization

The Ministry of Health, however, has not yet decided whether to buy vaccines for children. Asked by the UOL about when it intends to buy the vaccines approved yesterday by the regulatory agency, the ministry responded in a note that it will “analyze Anvisa’s decision on the use of Pfizer vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19” .

In addition to Bolsonaro, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, showed signs that he does not agree with the agency’s decision.

Read below the full statement from Univisa:

With the approval of the use of the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer) for immunization against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years of age, Univisa goes public to, once again, recognize the technical and tireless work carried out by the staff of the agency. It should be noted the speed in the processing and the technical rigor of the analysis which, in addition to specialists in health regulation and surveillance from Anvisa, had the participation of experts from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT) , Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

Recently, with the rumors of a possible decision in this content, directors and servers of Anvisa suffered threats. Against the background of a denial and anti-scientific discourse – antagonistic to good technique and good regulatory practices – public servants were threatened by the regular exercise of their functional duty. Something extremely incompatible with the democratic regime and which should inspire the utmost attention of the competent authorities.

In this context, the intention of disclosing the identity of those involved in the technical analysis does not bring with it any republican interest. Rather, it appears as a threat of retaliation that, not finding institutional means to do so, uses the incitement to the citizen, an openly fascist method and whose results can be tragic and violent, putting the life and physical integrity of Agency servers. An attitude that demonstrates contempt for the constitutional principles of Public Administration, the technical decisions of the agency and the lives of its servants.

Univisa repudiates any threat made against Anvisa’s technical staff, as well as any attempts to intervene in the health authority’s position that do not come from a strictly scientific and democratic debate. Furthermore, the Association is in solidarity with those who, exhausted by the workload imposed by the pandemic, still find themselves disturbed and constrained by threats. A fact that becomes even more serious when part of the authorities who have the duty to ensure peace, public health and compliance with the decisions of the Administration.