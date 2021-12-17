Sex and The City actor is accused of raping two women

Chris Noth, star of sex and the city, known for his role as Mr. Big in the original series and in the reboot And Just Like That, was accused of sexual assault by two women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two women using the pseudonyms Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31, reported incidents related to the actor that would have occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.

“I’m not sure how you approach this kind of story and how you find the other victims,” Lily wrote in an email to THR, who later heard from Zoe.

Lily said: “Seeing him reprise his role in Sex and the City triggered something in me. For so many years, I buried it.” She then decided it was time to “try to make public who he is”.

Noth responded to the allegations, according to THR he said: “The allegations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago – doesn’t always mean no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories were released. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.”

Also according to reports, at age 22, Zoe worked at a prominent company in Los Angeles, where Noth regularly conducted business.

“He passed by my table and flirted with me. Somehow he got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss joked: ‘Mr. Big is leaving messages on his voicemail,’” she said.

She even told THR that she saw Noth talking to Zoe, who shared “seductive voice messages” with her boss.

According to THR, “The former boss says she found it strange that Noth, who was 49 at the time, got Zoe’s number and left those messages, but she says she didn’t find it alarming.”

Zoe added: “That was at the height of Sex and the City. He was like a god to us.”

Supposedly, Noth invited Zoe to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment. After visiting her apartment, Zoe claims that Noth at one point kissed her, but things got worse when he “pulled her towards him, took her to bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottom and started raping her. her from behind”.

“It was really painful and I screamed, ‘Stop!’” Zoe reported. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ And he laughed at me.” According to her, she realized that things were not normal: “I noticed that there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [no mesmo prédio]”.

This friend told THR that Zoe was “remarkably different” after returning from Noth’s house.

“She went straight to the bathroom. When she left, she was very far away. She is a very sweet and friendly person. It was a very strange change.”

The friend took Zoe to Cedars-Sinai, where Zoe said she was assaulted. “I took stitches. Two policemen came. I wouldn’t say who it was,” she said. At the hospital, “they gave me a little crisis counseling booklet and some medicine.”

Zoe said she had nightmares and flashbacks and couldn’t concentrate on her work. She sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center in 2006. “I had buried as much as I could, but I was really not doing well and I finally went to the treatment the ER had recommended,” she said.

Lily, meanwhile, was a servant in the VIP section of former New York nightclub No.8 in 2015, when she met Noth. She said: “I was truly impressed. He was hitting on me for sure. I was flattered. I knew he was married, which is a shame for me to admit.” Lily was 25 at the time, and Noth 60 when he asked her out. Later, when she met him for dinner, the kitchen felt closed and they had wine at the bar.

Lily ended up going to his apartment, where she said it was “an amazing place. We were listening to music and he had all these books about art and fashion. I tried to be with me. I entertained him cautiously. He is older and looks older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said more firmly and walked away. And then the next thing I knew, he dropped his pants and was standing in front of me.” Afterwards, she claims that he stuck his penis in her mouth.

She said, the next thing she knew, “He was having sex with me sitting in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying when it happened.” After it was over, she said, “I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling terrible. Totally violated. All my dreams of this star I loved for years are gone,” he added.

