Sex and the City’s Chris Noth is accused of abuse by two women

The actor Chris Noth, who recently reprized the role of Mr. Big in And Just Like That, reboot from sex and the city, was accused of sexual abuse by two women. The case was reported by the whistleblowers to The Hollywood Reporter.

The vehicle noted that the alleged incidents took place over a period of a decade (in 2004 and 2015, respectively), that the two women searched for the vehicle separately (one in August of this year, the other in October), and that they did not know each other. before filing the complaint.

The two women use pseudonyms in the THR story in order to protect their identities. The first, named Zoe, was 22 years old in 2004 when she met Noth, then 49, at a law firm used by several bigwigs in the entertainment industry.

She reports that, after flirting with her on several visits to the firm, Noth got her cell number from a colleague and began texting her to visit him at the pool of his apartment in East Hollywood. As Zoe had a friend from college who lived in the same building, she ended up accepting the invitation.

The complainant says that she chatted with Noth for a while at the pool, next to her friend, and that the actor left her a book that, according to him, he was thinking of adapting for the cinema. When she went to Noth’s apartment to return the book hours later, the actor pulled her inside and kissed her.

Zoe admits that she kissed Noth back for a few seconds, but soon afterward she pushed him away and tried to politely reject him, saying that she needed to get back to her friend’s apartment. The actor, however, pulled her back inside and threw her on the bed, forcibly taking off her shorts and bikini and raping her from behind, in front of a mirror.

“It was really hurting, and I yelled, ‘Stop!’. He just didn’t stop. After a while, I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ He laughed in my face.“, she says. “When it was over, I noticed there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there right away“.

Zoe’s friend, her former boss at the law firm, and Dr. Julie Banks of the UCLA Rape Treatment Center, where the complainant sought treatment years later, corroborated the story.

The second whistleblower is called Lily in the THR story, and says she met Noth while working as a waitress at VIP nightclub No.8 in New York. The year was 2015, Lily was 25 years old, and the actor was 60 – in addition to being married and having a child.

As in the previous case, Noth started flirting with the whistleblower and ended up asking her out for dinner. Lily admits that today, “feel ashamed” to have accepted the invitation even knowing the marital status of the actor. After the meeting, where nothing happened, Noth convinced her to go to his apartment.

“He tried to kiss me, and I carefully pulled away. He was so much older, and he looked so much older. He kept trying and trying, and I know I should have said ‘no’ more firmly, but a moment later he stood up and he lowered his pants, exposing himself to me and putting his penis in my face“, she says.

When Lily quoted the actor’s wife, he would have replied that “your marriage was a sham“. “He forced my back to him and raped me from behind. We were facing a mirror, and I was crying as it happened. When it was over, I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt, I was feeling terrible.“, he comments.

Alex, a friend of Lily’s, corroborated the story to THR, saying that she got a call from her friend that night and even insisted that she report Noth to the police. Lily, however, thought she would be discredited, and that Noth’s fame would prevent him from suffering the consequences.

Both complainants cite all the marketing surrounding Noth’s return to the role of Mr. Big as a trigger for the complaint. “It triggered something in me. For so many years I just buried my feelings. It’s time to try and expose him for who he is“says Zoe.

In response to THR, Noth sent a note rejecting the charges as “categorically false“. “I don’t care if these allegations date back 30 years or 30 days ago, ‘no’ always means ‘no’. That’s a line I’ve never crossed. My sexual encounters have always been consensual. It’s hard not to question the timing of these allegations I don’t know why they’re surfacing now, but I do know one thing: I didn’t harass these women“.