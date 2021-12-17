Singer Maurílio’s wife updates on the country’s health status: ”Didn’t give up”

Luana Ramos, wife of singer Maurílio, updates on the health status of the countryman

Luana Ramos went to social media and commented on the evolution of the singer’s health Mauril, admitted to the ICU after pulmonary thromboembolism.

This Friday, the 17th, the singer’s wife, who is partnered with the singer Luíza, shared a click of the couple and showed a lot of hope in the country’s recovery.

“And it’s been 48 hours! Time you didn’t even give up for 1 second! You’re very strong! There is so much strength that emanates from you, that it strengthens those who are waiting for you outside that ICU. In your time, my love, recover safely! We are here for you and for you!“, he wrote.

“For whoever this post reaches, I ask you to keep praying! God is at work! Thank you to everyone who is already crying out to God for Maurilio’s life! keep going don’t stop“, finished.

The artist suffered three cardiac arrests, a kidney injury and is now undergoing hemodialysis. Your case is still serious, but there was an evolution compared to the day before. “The clinical and respiratory parts have improved. For example, yesterday [15], the electronic respirator provided 80% oxygen and today [16], dropped to 60%, which is a good sign”, explained the doctor Wandervam Azevedo to the portal G1.

The doctor even explained in the interview to the G1 that Maurílio had a car accident five years ago, having had several fractures and the onset of thrombosis, which made him use medication to treat it.

“Now I haven’t followed him for about six months and I don’t know what medication I was using. At first, I didn’t use any medication to prevent thrombosis”, he said.

DOUBLE SUCCESSFUL SERTANEJA:

Luiza and Maurílio became known nationally for the song S of homesickness, launched in 2019, in partnership with the duo Ze Neto and christian. They also have songs with alcyon, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz.





