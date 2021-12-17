Singing, presence of Bolsonaro and speech by Lewandowski mark Mendonça’s inauguration service

BRASILIA — The cult of thanksgiving for André Mendonça’s inauguration at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), held this Thursday after a brief ceremony at the Court, gathered authorities such as the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), senators and deputies who are part of the evangelical bench, government ministers and members of the Supreme Court.

At the “Catedral Baleia”, the national headquarters of the Assenbleias de Deus Ministério Madureira, of pastor Samuel Ferreira, politicians and faithful went to honor the new member of the Supreme Court – who won the religious celebration in place of the traditional dinner offered to magistrates.

Instead of canapés and glasses of sparkling wine, hymns of praise and cries of adoration set the tone of joy of the festivity. Upon arrival, Bolsonaro, accompanied by the first lady, along with Mendonça and his family, was widely applauded.

Mendonça’s speech

Mendonça speaks at a cult after taking office at the Supreme Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

Without having been able to speak during the inauguration ceremony at the STF, the new minister made a speech in which he reaffirmed his commitment to the secular state, although he placed his faith as a pillar of his formation and a north towards what he called “pure justice”.

— From a professional point of view, while many people imagine that reaching the Supreme Court is the apex of their legal career, I am aware that it is just the beginning of a great and challenging journey. A journey that should focus on service to my country and the permanent and substantial implementation of the values ​​of the democratic rule of law,” said Mendonça.

Also according to the new minister, without justice there would be a vacuum of legitimacy for the democratic rule of law itself.

— While its application in concrete and in the abstract, especially in a constitutional court, is invaluable for society. With this awareness, I reaffirm not only my commitment to democracy, but to the permanent and tireless pursuit of justice in its purest sense,” he pointed out.

cult of possession

STF Minister Ricardo Lewandowski during a service in Brasília Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Among the authorities present among about 1,000 people in the audience, were the STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski, accompanied by his wife, Yara, senators Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), Marcos Rogério, Chico Rodrigues, Espiridião Amin, Carlos Portinho (PL- RJ) Among the members of the Bolsonaro government, ministers such as Damares Alves, Marcelo Queiroga, Milton Ribeiro, Carlos França, Tarcísio Freitas, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Bento Albuquerque. The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), also attended. The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, who was even quoted for the vacancy of Marco Aurélio Mello, also attended the event.

Among those present, as it was a closed place, the use of masks was predominant. And the cries of “Glory to God”, “Hallelujah”, “I can do all things in him who strengthens me” were frequent throughout the service. The speeches were simultaneously translated into Libras by Bolsonaro’s official translator.

All authorities were greeted with a round of applause and a cry of “welcome in the name of Jesus”. First in line was Lewandowski, much applauded by the faithful.

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, who is a pastor like Mendonça, gave a sermon in which he praised the fact that the STF now has “one of ours”.

— The importance of values, principles and society, and above all, God, of what we, O God, cherish so much, which is the guidance that the holy scriptures give for the life of man. Thank you so much, God! said the head of the MEC.

The presence of an evangelical among the ministers of the STF was exalted in chorus by all the religious who spoke at the celebration. Pastor Abner Ferreira, founder of the Church of Madureira, said it was necessary to give “Glory to God” by the “pastor and now STF minister” André Mendonça.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who was called to speak a few words to his new colleague, said he was honored with the possibility of speaking and said it was a “virtue” that Mendonça was religious.

— For someone to be a minister of the Federal Supreme Court, one must be Brazilian in the first place, be over 35 years of age, have an unblemished reputation and remarkable legal knowledge. I told André that, after more than fifteen years in the Federal Supreme Court and more than thirty years in the magistracy, I am convinced that, in addition to these attributes, these constitutional requirements, it was necessary for someone to correctly develop from this very important position of to be a minister of the Supreme and one must first of all have character. And André has character,” he said to applause.

hymn of praise

The celebration lasted approximately an hour and a half, and featured songs and hymns of praise such as “Why are you crying?”. The moment the song was played, one of the most emotional of the night, had the right to an interpretation by Mendonça, who sang with his arms in the air. At this point, Bolsonaro embraced the new minister and, breaking protocol, pulled Lewandowski into the center of the altar. When the song finished playing, Mendonça and the first lady, Michelle, hugged and the minister confided that the song had accompanied him “for the last five months”, referring to the time he waited to have his nomination approved by the Senate.

The meeting in Mendonça was postponed for more than four months by decision of senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who disagreed with the indication of the former attorney general of the Union. At the beginning of the service, pastor Samuel Ferreira made a veiled criticism of the President of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ):

— There is someone, there is someone who is not at all enjoying seeing a man filled with the Holy Spirit sit on that chair, I will not ask for his name because we are not going to give, as they say in São Paulo, this morality — he said.

Last to speak at night, President Jair Bolsonaro repeated his speech on the need to renew the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro, who in recent weeks has again attacked Court ministers such as Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso, reminded those present that, if he is reelected, he will be able to nominate two more justices for the Supreme Court, one of them for the vacancy of Lewandowski, who was present at the service.

“And the Supreme is an important power for us, one that has to be respected. And everything is renewed in this life. The renovation now came with André. In 2023, Minister, it’s you, it’s your age that comes,” said Bolsonaro, who later added: “Renewal does not only exist in the Supreme Court, it also exists in the Executive, in the Legislative. That’s up to you. have to renew, it’s natural.

Bolsonaro also recalled that Mendonça’s inauguration is the fulfillment of his promise to appoint a terribly evangelical minister to the Supreme Court and highlighted that evangelicals are today 40% of the Brazilian population and are already present in various sectors of society. According to Bolsonaro, Mendonça justified the appointment after his stints at the Federal Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice. During this period, he said, both lamented why “some people do not act in the same north as ours”.

— It was good that he stopped by because I met him, we exchanged information, feelings, I’m not saying that we almost cried together. We often complain, we don’t understand why other people don’t act in the same north as ours. And all of this has made André, now at the Supreme Court, with the renewal, one more person alongside our Constitution, democracy and fighting for the greater good of all of us, which is our freedom.