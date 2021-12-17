Single bet made in Joinville wins BRL 6.5 million from Mega-Sena | Santa Catarina

The prize of R$ 6.5 million from Mega-Sena, drawn on Wednesday (16), went to a resident of Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina. The bettor won the amount alone and made a simple bet of R$4.50.

The dozens drawn were: 04 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 55. On the same night, the winners of the corner were also announced, which had 99 winning bets, worth R$19,581.95.

On the court, 5,073 bets received R$545.91.

For the next draw, which will be held on Saturday, the expected prize is R$ 3 million.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

VIDEO: See how Mega-Sena betting works

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: Most watched from g1 SC in recent days