Single bet made in Joinville wins BRL 6.5 million from Mega-Sena | Santa Catarina

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Single bet made in Joinville wins BRL 6.5 million from Mega-Sena | Santa Catarina 7 Views

The prize of R$ 6.5 million from Mega-Sena, drawn on Wednesday (16), went to a resident of Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina. The bettor won the amount alone and made a simple bet of R$4.50.

The dozens drawn were: 04 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 55. On the same night, the winners of the corner were also announced, which had 99 winning bets, worth R$19,581.95.

On the court, 5,073 bets received R$545.91.

For the next draw, which will be held on Saturday, the expected prize is R$ 3 million.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

VIDEO: See how Mega-Sena betting works

VIDEO: See how Mega-Sena betting works

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: Most watched from g1 SC in recent days

See more state news at g1 SC

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Gol will have to put his hand in his pocket and pay R$2.3 million in fine for wrong use of Congonhas

ANAC denied an appeal filed by Gol Linhas Aéreas and the company will have to …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved