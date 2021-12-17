Snake Kai | Terry Silver’s return is “nonsense” says actor

One of the most anticipated things for the next season of Snake Kai is the appearance of the only remaining antagonist of Karate Kid: Terry Silver, who in The Final Challenge hatched a plan with John Kreese to take the All Valley title from Daniel LaRusso. According to actor Thomas Ian Griffith, who will reprise the role of the villain in season four, Silver’s participation will be “absurd”.

It’s worth remembering that the third season has already left a huge hook for Silver’s return in new episodes. With Johnny Lawrence turning his back on Kreese, Cobra Kai’s current sensei calls an old friend for help. Now that his dojo has only Robby Keene as a student and the karate tournament is approaching, new ideas will be needed to defeat Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang Karate, who have now joined forces.

The trailer for the new season of Snake Kai already made it very clear that Daniel LaRusso has not overcome the traumas left by Terry Silver and his presence will shake the plot that lies ahead. Griffith, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, pointed out that Kid III Karate – The Ultimate Challenge is not so well regarded by fans and explained that the series will try to correct this by including its villain in the story.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

When asked how Terry will behave in this new phase, the actor declared that the antagonist will retain the essence for which he is known, meaning fans can expect Silver to maintain his role as a villain in Snake Kai. He also noted that his character is now a billionaire, which makes his concern about winning the All Valley tournament with Kreese’s dojo banal.

Billionaire Terry Silver returns to Cobra Kai (Image: Press Release / Netflix)

“I really have no interest in repeating anything. So, how can we complete a guy like that? How can we get back to what makes this guy work?”, asked the actor to the foreign magazine.

“What prompted you to join and what would make you come back to this world? The creators of the series really thought about it. [o diretor de Karatê Kid III] John Alvidsen, I would say, ‘That’s a little extreme.’ And he said, ‘I want every kid in America to want to kick your shin.’ He just gave me the freedom to do it. Something I think we kept alive with Terry [em Cobra Kai] is to bring back the joy he has. He really likes it: he’s a billionaire and he still goes back to the little world of a karate tournament. It’s so absurd it’s fantastic!”

The last time Terry Silver and Daniel LaRusso saw each other was precisely in Kid Karate 3 – The Ultimate Challenge, when the protagonist won the fight against Mike Barnes and Silver left the tournament frustrated and promising revenge against him and Mr. Miyagi. However, life has passed, things have changed, and now it seems that the antagonist does indeed have other concerns, but rekindling the flame of the past can create a sudden interest in solving problems on the mats.

The reunion of Kreese and Silver (Image: Press Release / Netflix)

the fourth season of Snake Kai arrives on Netflix on December 31st, but there’s still time to marathon all other episodes in streaming.

Source: ScreenRant