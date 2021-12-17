Solange Gomes’ daughter reveals her mother’s wish if she wins The Farm

The grand final of A Fazenda 13 takes place this Thursday (16/12) and Solange Gomes is one of the finalists. The column LeoDias spoke with the daughter of the ex-bathtub Gugu and found out what are the dreams that the current person would like to fulfill if she wins the R$ 1.5 million of the reality show.

“My mother’s biggest dream is to be able to have peace financially. She wants to graduate me from college, and God willing, she will also take an undergraduate course. She always told me that the first thing she would do, if she won the A Fazenda award, would be to move to a safer place, a condominium, we’ve been followed a lot to the front door,” said Stephanie Gomes.

Solange Gomes and her daughter, Stephanie.

“Living in a house that has a swimming pool has always been one of her dreams too. Go back to having a life without headaches, you know?”, completed the eternal daughter of Gugu’s muse.

The grand finale of the rural reality of Record TV is moving social networks and the dispute for the prize will not be easy. Solange faces Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Bill Araújo. But Stephanie guarantees that she will be with open arms to welcome her mother, regardless of the outcome: “I have no idea how my mother will react if she loses, but I will be at the hotel ready to hug her. We are voting a lot but she is already a champion for me”