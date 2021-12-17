Solar panels: Chamber approves project with new rules for those who have or want to install – Economy

BRASILIA – A Chamber last Thursday, 16th, it approved the bill that halts the growth of subsidies for consumers who produce their own energy, the so-called distributed generation. Despite the limitation, the text maintains the exemption from charges for those who already have solar panels until 2045.

For consumers who install the system, charging will be gradual, starting in 2023. It will be up to the other consumers served by distributors, such as residential ones, to cover the costs through electricity bills. The text goes to presidential approval.

The project was voted to cash. Until then, the rapporteur, deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicans-MG), predicted that the text would only return to the Casa’s agenda in 2022. Deputies analyzed only the changes approved by the Senate this Wednesday, 15.

Only the amendment that allows the installation of solar panels in reservoirs, dams, lakes, natural or artificial, was accepted, although the issue was not discussed during the proceedings in the Chamber. “all others [emendas] they were, in certain respects, distorting what had already been approved here at the Casa”, explained Andrada.

Controversial in the electricity sector, the project had already been approved by deputies in August, after an agreement between associations, Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Today, cross-subsidies from users who produce their own energy are paid by consumers, but through tariff adjustments and revisions by distributors. In this model, companies “carry” these costs for months until the tariff is raised and covers these expenses. For the proposed change in the PL, the distributors will be compensated month by month for these expenses.

Charge

The text brings a limitation to this exemption for those who already have the system until 2045. The benefit will also apply to those consumers who request access to the distribution network within 12 months after the publication of the law. For those who install after this period, there will be a transition period until bearing all the charges.

The transfer starts at 15% in 2023 and so gradually until reaching 100% in 2029. Until then, consumers served by distributors will pay part of the charges through electricity bills. Large consumers, who buy energy on the free market, will not participate in this apportionment. The measure is a “compensation” to the industries, which will be without the resources of the privatization of the Eletrobras to ease energy tariffs.

The costs will be borne by the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sectorial fund used to finance subsidies for various segments, such as irrigators and water and sanitation companies. According to a budget presented by Aneel, the total subsidies embedded in electricity bills will reach R$ 28.8 billion in 2022.

The review of standards for distributed generation has dragged on since 2019, when Aneel presented a proposal to review the resolution that created an incentive for the sector. The discussion, however, was banned by the president Jair Bolsonaro, which started to publicly defend that there were no charges to be charged to consumers who generate their own energy and served as a director of the regulatory agency. Despite having autonomy, Aneel decided to leave the decision to the Congress.