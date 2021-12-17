solution of the imbroglio with Odebrecht construction company postponed to 2022

Construtora Odebrecht has once again postponed the meeting of creditors that may formalize the total settlement (or reduction) of the debt related to the fund that manages the Corinthians stadium, Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera.

THE my helm had access to the minutes of the last meeting of Odebrecht creditors. The document says that “with the suspension of the AGCs of Debtors Odebrecht Participações e Investimentos SA – (‘OPI’) and Odebrecht Participações e Engenharia SA (‘OPE’), the Judicial Administrator informed that they will be resumed virtually, using the ‘Clickmeeting’ platform, on January 27, 2022 for OPE and on February 17, 2022 for OPI”.

In the case of the Corinthians stadium, the discharge to the company is linked to the OPI (Odebrecht Participações e Investimentos SA). So, as stated above, the meeting that concerns the club alvinegro will have the next meeting only in mid-February 2022.

The fund that manages Neo Química Arena has outstanding amounts of loans/debentures, however, the company is considering withdrawing the amounts from the final account as it considers it possible of non-payment. The Corinthians board awaits this resolution from the Odebrecht creditors’ meeting in February to confirm the debt reduction or even its discharge.

In time: the agreement to pay off the loan with Caixa Econômica Federal, which has nothing to do with this final agreement with Construtora Odebrecht, has not yet been made official by either Corinthians or the bank. know more here.

