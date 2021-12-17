Soybeans: Dry and very hot weather punishes AMS crops and Chicago closes in…

In the soy oil ride, which rose more than 2% this Thursday (16) on the Chicago Stock Exchange, grain futures also ended the day with good highs, which ranged from 10.50 to 14.75 points in major maturities, with January at $12.77 and May at $12.84 per bushel.

In addition to the highs in oil – which have accompanied the advance of oil and also fueled by a purchase of the derivative by India in the US of 20 thousand tons today – the market also remains very attentive to the climate in South America. The models continue to indicate little rain , scarce and poorly distributed for the next few days, until the end of 2021.

Private consultants still differ on the size of the losses that have been observed in the South American crop due to adverse weather conditions and, therefore, according to analysts and consultants, this drop in the crop should only be effectively absorbed in January.

If they come to be confirmed and depending on their size, they could continue causing new highs for soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade. “But this may not be a lasting movement”, believes Marcos Araújo, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities. Lower US exports this commercial year and the possibility of a larger soybean area at the expense of corn – due to the intense increase in fertilizers for the 2022/23 crop.

The most severe scenario is still observed in southern Brazil, parts of Argentina – where planting is completed at 69% – and in Paraguay. Producers’ reports are quite worrying and bring irreversible losses, as is the case with Ricardo Bagateli, from Alto Paraná Sul, Paraguay. He counts 6300 hectares in the region being punished by drought and intense heat, still unable to account for the losses.

“The break is quite big, the situation is very complicated and our entire profit margin is gone. Now we are hoping to be able to fulfill the contracts”, explains Bagateli.

The producer’s reality is repeated in areas of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná and in parts of Mato Grosso do Sul. For Argentina, the last few days were of slightly better rains, which allowed an advance in field work , but with days of limited rainfall in the coming days.

“Some small micro-regions, which received some rain over the weekend, the situation has eased a little, but it is very little. The region of São Alberto, an important reference for soybeans in Paraguay, is very ugly. Planted crops, mostly in Paraguay. September, they are dying day after day in full grain filling. The potential is only 30 bags per hectare”, reports rural producer Neivo Fritzen.

The photos below were sent to Notícias Agrícolas by Edirlei Dalke and show the soy fields suffering from the effects of drought in the Santa Rita region, also in Paraguay.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

Soybean prices on the Brazilian market followed gains in Chicago and ended the day with increases that reached 2.41%, as was the case in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, taking a sack of R$ 170.00 in the physical market. And higher were observed in practically all commercialization areas surveyed by Notícias Agrícolas.

In ports, the references closed the day with stability, balancing between the highs of Chicago and the low of the dollar against the real. The American currency ended Thursday with R$ 5.68, losing 0.50%. Still, prices are high.

Available soybeans closed at R$ 170.00 in Paranaguá, as a reference, and at R$ 169.00 at the Rio Grande terminal. For new crop, R$164.00 and R$162.00, respectively. For January/22, in Santos, the day closed with R$ 163.00 per bag.