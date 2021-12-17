‘Spam’ phone calls: Brazil leads the world ranking of unwanted calls

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on ‘Spam’ phone calls: Brazil leads the world ranking of unwanted calls 5 Views

  • Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim
  • BBC News Brazil

Mobile screen shows call from unknown number

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In a global report, Brazil led in spam calls, with 32.9 calls per user per month; Peru, in second place, had a much lower value (18)

For the fourth consecutive year, Brazilians were those who most received “spam” phone calls in the world — those calls that often come from unknown numbers and offer unsolicited products or services.

This is shown by the new edition of the Truecaller application’s global report, which identifies and blocks this type of connection.

In 2021 (considering the period from January 1st to October 31st), Brazil recorded an average of 32.9 spam calls per user per month.

The other countries in the ranking have much lower numbers, including second-place Peru, which had 18 spam calls per user per month.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

This is the interior of the new national Citroën C3

The mystery ended in September. That was the date Citroën unveiled the new C3 globally. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved