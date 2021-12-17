Specialization ‘Post Tec Enfermagem’, announced by Cofen, should qualify around 10 thousand health professionals annually free of charge — District Policy Portal

About 10,000 nursing technicians must be qualified annually through the Post Tec Nursing, program approved by the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen), in late October that year. The initiative should offer, from the first half of 2022, specialization, free of charge, at the level of post-professional education, to nursing technicians across the country.

According to Cofen, the program aims to promote the improvement of care and democratization of access to updating mid-level professionals for a specialized practice, to nursing technicians.

For the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos, the program appears as an opportunity to overcome these challenges and provide opportunities for the updating of theoretical-practical knowledge. “Post Tec Enfermagem is the result of attentive listening to the needs and anxieties of mid-level professionals. We are aware of the difficulties imposed on nursing professionals that make professional updating impossible, and for this reason, we spare no effort to offer the category a free and large-scale specialization”, he highlighted.

Advertising

For the member of the Post Tec Nursing committee, Neyson Freire, the initiative highlights the role of the Cofen System and the regional nursing councils, in addition to enabling the improvement of the care offered to the patient. “The program will improve the assistance provided by Nursing technicians, reducing the occurrence of adverse situations. It will be a pioneer project, with great national coverage and totally free of charge”, he stated.

Qualification and valuation

According to Cofen, in Brazil nursing technicians total about 1.5 million professionals. Professionals who live with double working hours, low pay and little offer of specialization courses are among the main factors that impede qualification.

“The program will enable the Nursing Councils to return part of the amount collected to mid-level professionals to professionals in the form of training, helping to enhance the category”, highlighted Cofen’s vice-president, Antônio Marcos Freire.

Opportunity

Also according to Cofen, the implementation of Post Tec should also meet a demand signaled by high school professionals during the Nursing Profile survey (Cofen/Fiocruz, 2015), in which they expressed interest in participating in professional improvement activities. The specialties offered will be in accordance with those recognized by Cofen Resolution 609/2019 in the areas of collective health, child and adolescent health, adult health and elderly health.

“The expansion of specialization courses is a demand also identified by the National Commission of Nursing Technicians and Auxiliaries (Conatenf). In addition to contributing to professional development, qualification allows for greater instruments to guarantee patient safety”, stressed Mariluce Ribeiro, member of the Pós Tec committee and member of Conatenf.

Leg baseal

The offer of courses for the promotion of studies and professional development is guaranteed in article 8, item X, of law nº 5.905/73, which provides for the creation of Federal and Regional Nursing Councils. Since its inception, Cofen has carried out a series of large-scale qualification programs, including the Proficiency Program and the Professional Master’s Degree in Nursing Cofen-CAPES, the largest professional support project for the Brazilian master’s.