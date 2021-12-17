SPFC is interested in hiring Ceará midfielder

While waiting for the next steps in the attempt to hire Douglas Costa, São Paulo continues in the market in search of parts to assemble the squad for next season. One of the names analyzed by the football department is midfielder Fernando Sobral, one of the highlights of Ceará in Brasileirão.

The São Paulo managers contacted the player’s staff last week to find out about the 27-year-old player’s situation. Sobral has been in Ceará since 2019, which will not let him leave without financial compensation.

The versatile midfielder is an old acquaintance of Rogério Ceni. The coach coached rival Fortaleza on two occasions between 2018 and 2020.

If he arrives in São Paulo, Sobral will compete for a spot in a well-served sector of the cast. Players like Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Gabriel can perform functions similar to the one that the player fulfills for Ceará.

Sobral made his Serie A debut only in 2019, after having played for clubs in indoor divisions. In the 2021 season, however, he played 36 of 38 possible matches of Brasileirão for Ceará, starting in 35 of them.

An option for defense

The midfield is not the only sector that São Paulo is studying to strengthen for the next season. The club sought information about the situation of defender Cacá, ex-Cruzeiro and who is at Tokushima Vortis, from Japan. The information was initially given by “Goal” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

The search for a right-handed defender is related to the possible departure of Bruno Alves. São Paulo does not rule out trying to find a new club for the 30-year-old player. He has a contract until June 2023 and lost ground with the arrival of Rogério Ceni.

The understanding in São Paulo is that Cacá would become Arboleda’s reserve, but with potential for evolution, since he is only 22 years old.

