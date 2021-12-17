Spider-Man 3 becomes the biggest Brazilian opening in Sony’s history

Spider-Man: No Return Home it has already made history at the national box office, only with the preview sessions this Wednesday (15th). According to information from Sony Pictures, the feature is already the best debut in the studio’s history in Brazil.

The film is also the fourth biggest opening of all time in the country (counting films from all studios), with revenues 80% above the previous film, Spider-Man: Away from Home, and 114% above the opening day of Back home.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

