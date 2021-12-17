Spider-Man 3 becomes the biggest Brazilian opening in Sony’s history

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Spider-Man 3 becomes the biggest Brazilian opening in Sony’s history 0 Views

Spider-Man: No Return Home it has already made history at the national box office, only with the preview sessions this Wednesday (15th). According to information from Sony Pictures, the feature is already the best debut in the studio’s history in Brazil.

The film is also the fourth biggest opening of all time in the country (counting films from all studios), with revenues 80% above the previous film, Spider-Man: Away from Home, and 114% above the opening day of Back home.

  • [Crítica] No Return Home mixes nostalgia, farce and correction
  • We ranked Spider-Man’s live-action movies
  • Who is the best Spider-Man villain in cinema?

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).

All aboutSpider man

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Antonia Fontenelle is convicted of associating Felipe Neto with pedophilia

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was convicted of three calumnies, two defamations and one insult against the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved