Spider-Man 3 | Neymar spoils Instagram, then deletes video

ATTENTION: Spoilers of Spider-Man: No Return Home below!

The soccer player Neymar posted in his Instagram Stories session, last night (17), a video recording one of the most important moments of the film Spider-Man: No Return Home, effectively dropping the film’s spoilers to its more than 166 million followers.

The PSG striker recorded the moment when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, interpreters of Aranha in previous versions of the franchise, appear in no return home. Neymar also subtitled the record: “Three generations of Spider-Man“.

The player deleted the video shortly after posting it, but it wasn’t fast enough for netizens, who captured the blunder and reposted it on Twitter – see below (again, remember: with spoilers!):

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

