Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The telenovela dos precatório approaches its final episodes, while the 2022 elections begin to gain space in the news. US technology stocks are ready for sale as the world adjusts to the end of free money from central banks. China imposes its first Ômicron-related restrictions, while data from South Africa gives further reason for optimism about the relative mildness of the new Covid-19 variant. The Bank of Japan joins the global tightening trend with even more hesitation than the European Central Bank.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, December 17th.

1. Plans for 2022

The approved slices of the PEC dos Precatórios were enacted by the National Congress, which in practice authorizes the government not to pay all of its legal expenses until 2026 and makes the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 in 2022 feasible.

The period for measuring the Spending Ceiling was also changed, which opened up an additional R$106 billion in the next year. The only part that was not approved was the forecast of quarterly payments of court orders to the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education (Fundef).

Regarding the 2022 elections, the recent Datafolha poll points out former president Lula (PT) with 48% of the vote intentions, which would guarantee him a victory even in the first round. President Jair Bolsonaro appears in second place, with 22%, followed by former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 9%, then Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB ), with 4%.

2. Technology under pressure

US tech stocks are likely to extend their losses from Thursday when they open later as a gradual tightening of monetary policy across the world ends an era of free money to bet on long-term growth prospects.

Market fell 2.5% on Thursday, its second daily drop of more than 2% this month, as investors veered away from unprofitable growth names and opted for even more defensive names like Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:) (SA:).

Apple shares fell 3.9% on Thursday and another 1.8% in the pre-market. Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) were down 1.6%.

At 8:50 am, the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.66%, while on and on the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.23% and 0.03%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, retreated 0.07%.

3. China begins to adopt restrictions against Ômicron

Countries around the world continued to take public health measures to prevent the spread of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. China’s Guangdong region, including its capital Guangzhou, has introduced its first – albeit local – restrictions on movement, while Italy has angered other EU member states with new testing requirements for those arriving from abroad.

There was better news from South Africa, the first country to identify the Ômicron variant. The most recent data indicated that hospitalization rates are far below those seen in previous waves. However, health experts cautioned against over-extrapolating the South African data, due to the youthful distortion of its population and the much greater spread of vaccination since the last wave of Covid.

In Europe, however, there was the first sign that governments will have to reopen the taps of fiscal support to dampen the economic slowdown caused by the latest increase. Sweden has said it will resume aid payments to companies affected by the sharp drop in demand for some consumer-facing services.

4. Central Banks around the world

The global tightening of monetary policy advanced further overnight, with it saying it will halt its purchases of corporate bonds and commercial papers in March as planned.

As far as tightening measures are concerned, this is on a par with the pledge to reduce quantitative easing from March 2022. There is no evidence of any central bank raising interest rates next year.

In contrast, the bank increased its base rate by another 100 basis points, to 8.5%. This follows the interest rate hikes on , and on Thursday (the last two of which were hawk surprises). A is expected to increase its base rate by 0.5% later.

5. Oil continues to suffer from demand fears

Crude oil prices retreated on concerns that widespread mobility restrictions and rising fears of infection will affect demand in the near future.

At 8:56 am, prices were down 1.82% to $71.06 a barrel, while prices were down 1.8% to $73.67 a barrel, unimpressed by a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) forecast that prices could hit $100 in the new year as global demand hits a new all-time high.

In Brazil, eleven companies, ranging from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) to Shell (NYSE:), signed up to compete in two offshore fields, known as Sépia and Atapu. The assets, both located in the pre-salt, have a combined signing bonus of BRL 11.14 billion, with the government asking BRL 7.138 billion for Sepia and BRL 4 billion for Atapu.