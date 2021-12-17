Sthe Matos apologizes to MC Mirella

Sthefane Matos, former guest of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), vented about the attacks she has been receiving on her social networks due to her relationship with Dynho Alves in the rural reality show and, as she said she would, apologized to MC Mirella, ex-wife of the dancer.

In the Instagram story, the influencer showed some of the messages she received and vented:

I promised myself I wouldn’t look at anything right now and held back a lot. But the vorse of reading messages from people who care about me and my mental health was greater, I couldn’t resist and opened the direct… I don’t wish for anyone what I’m going through here (all because of my own fault). Sthefane Matos

“However, I believe that a mistake does not define a life. I’m a person who makes mistakes, like any other, and evolves with them. Before that, I’m also a human being, I’m a mother, I’m a woman who always fought for dreams and who will never give up on them. Thank you to those who care and didn’t let go of my hand at that time,” continued the ex-peat.

Then, as she announced she would do yesterday in an interview with Link Podcast, the Bahian apologized to MC Mirella, who asked for a divorce from Dynho after the exchange of caresses between him and Sthefane in the rural reality show.

I wanted to go public and apologize to my former colleague in confinement, because as a woman, putting myself in another woman’s shoes, I wouldn’t want to go through the same thing. It was never my intention to hurt or hurt another woman’s relationship. For that, Mirella, I sincerely hope that you will accept my apology. Sthefane Matos

Shtefane even apologized to fans for mistakes made during his participation in “The Farm 13”, saying that he is still processing everything that happened in the house and that he is counting on the professional help of the rural reality psychologist.

It’s been confined for three months and I only have two days out here. But I still do and I’m going to talk to you guys about everything, I want to put some things on the table. However, now I can’t even sleep, I took a really big hit because I didn’t imagine this chaos was out here. Sthefane Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos vents attacks on her social networks Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos apologizes to MC Mirella in Instagram story Image: Reproduction/Instagram

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 16 Dynho and Sthe went out together The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm Play/PlayPlus two / 16 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 16 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 16 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 16 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 16 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 16 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 16 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 16 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 16 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 16 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 16 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 16 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus 14 / 16 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus 15 / 16 Mileide Mihaile: 12th out The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination Play/PlayPlus 16 / 16 Aline and MC Gui left together A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal Play/PlayPlus