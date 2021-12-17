Sthe Matos apologizes to MC Mirella

Sthefane Matos, former guest of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), vented about the attacks she has been receiving on her social networks due to her relationship with Dynho Alves in the rural reality show and, as she said she would, apologized to MC Mirella, ex-wife of the dancer.
In the Instagram story, the influencer showed some of the messages she received and vented:
I promised myself I wouldn’t look at anything right now and held back a lot. But the vorse of reading messages from people who care about me and my mental health was greater, I couldn’t resist and opened the direct… I don’t wish for anyone what I’m going through here (all because of my own fault). Sthefane Matos
“However, I believe that a mistake does not define a life. I’m a person who makes mistakes, like any other, and evolves with them. Before that, I’m also a human being, I’m a mother, I’m a woman who always fought for dreams and who will never give up on them. Thank you to those who care and didn’t let go of my hand at that time,” continued the ex-peat.
Then, as she announced she would do yesterday in an interview with Link Podcast, the Bahian apologized to MC Mirella, who asked for a divorce from Dynho after the exchange of caresses between him and Sthefane in the rural reality show.
I wanted to go public and apologize to my former colleague in confinement, because as a woman, putting myself in another woman’s shoes, I wouldn’t want to go through the same thing. It was never my intention to hurt or hurt another woman’s relationship. For that, Mirella, I sincerely hope that you will accept my apology. Sthefane Matos
Shtefane even apologized to fans for mistakes made during his participation in “The Farm 13”, saying that he is still processing everything that happened in the house and that he is counting on the professional help of the rural reality psychologist.
It’s been confined for three months and I only have two days out here. But I still do and I’m going to talk to you guys about everything, I want to put some things on the table. However, now I can’t even sleep, I took a really big hit because I didn’t imagine this chaos was out here. Sthefane Matos
