Studies show low protection of CoronaVac against omicrons

(Bloomberg) – The vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most used in the world, does not provide enough antibodies in two doses to neutralize the omicron variant. Therefore, booster doses will likely be needed to increase protection, according to preliminary laboratory results.

Although the first two studies of CoronaVac and omicron differed on the degree to which the vaccine’s immune response was reduced, both indicated that the standard two-dose schedule would not be sufficient, increasing uncertainty about an immunizer given to millions of people. in China and the developing world for protection against Covid-19.

In a group of 25 people vaccinated with two doses of CoronaVac, none showed enough antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant, according to a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday.

The Beijing company released its own data on Wednesday: seven out of 20 people – 35% – who received two doses in its study showed enough antibodies to neutralize the omicron.

The picture improved a little when a booster dose was added to the vaccine schedule. Sinovac’s laboratory results showed that, in a group of 48 people who received three doses, 45 of them, or 94%, had enough antibodies to neutralize the omicron, the company said.

Sinovac did not give details about the study or whether the data would be published in a scientific journal.

The scope of the studies is small, and differences in the age and health profiles of individuals are possibly responsible for the differences in findings.

There is little data on how Sinovac’s vaccine reacts to omicrons. For example, how T cells, the immune system’s weapon against virus-infected cells, will respond, but the initial results are worrisome for those who have received the 2.3 billion doses of CoronaVac administered primarily in China and developing countries .

A study from Japan indicated that omicron may be at least four times more transmissible than the delta variant, which could create the need to accelerate booster campaigns or even revaccinate with a more specific immunizer against the new strain and delay global efforts to get out of the pandemic.

Hong Kong Study

Led by Kwok-Yung Yuen, a renowned professor of infectious diseases, the 50-person University of Hong Kong study has been accepted for publication in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases and is available online as a preprint.

The study also looked at the messenger RNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, available in Hong Kong.

Of 25 people who received two doses of the immunizing agent, five had neutralizing capacity against the new variant, the scientists said.

The data are in line with results released last week by companies, according to which a third dose would be enough to protect against omicron.

The University of Hong Kong team did not study people who received three doses of CoronaVac.

