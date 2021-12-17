Study says the largest canyon in the solar system may have (lots of) water

The region known as Valles Marineris – the largest canyon in the entire solar system – could have vast reserves of water, according to a new study released by astronomers who studied new data collected by the “FREND” instrument of the Trace Gas ExoMars orbiter, operated jointly by ESA and Roscosmos.

According to experts, the region known as the “Grand Canyon from Mars” has “strangely high amounts” of hydrogen, one of the elements that form water. The presence of the chemical element suggests that reserves of the liquid that symbolizes life are hidden under the stones.

publicity

Read too

Mountain region known as Valles Mineris has high levels of hydrogen, which may suggest the presence of water in the subsoil of Mars (Image: NASA/Publishing)

The region is about 4,000 kilometers (km) in length and, as the study suggests, at depths of up to one meter below the surface, the soil is likely to be rich in water – and it may be trapped by minerals or otherwise in shape. of ice.

“With the orbiter, we can look down to a meter below this sandy layer and see what actually happens below the surface of Mars and, crucially, find water-rich oases that could not have been detected before,” said physicist Igor Mitrofanov of Russian Academy of Sciences and primary author of the study.

According to the scholar, FREND detected the high amount of hydrogen in the region. Direct study is still obviously unfeasible, but according to estimates by the paper, it is assumed that 40% of the material found may be water, assuming that all this hydrogen is attached to molecules of the liquid.

We’ve already detected the presence of water – either in the present or signs of it in the past – on Mars. However, it is more common at the poles, in the form of ice. However, in the meridian zones of the red planet, the climate is warmer and, given the absence of atmosphere and protection from the Sun, practically all liquid material in the area evaporates completely.

Previous studies have postulated theories about the presence of water below the surface, but only FREND managed to make a deeper observation. That’s because, instead of mapping the light on the planet’s surface, the instrument looks for neutrons. This allows him to be able to “see” chemical elements up to one meter below the surface line, as he did in this discovery, in observations conducted between May 2018 and February 2021.

“Neutrons are produced when highly energized particles – cosmic rays – hit Mars; drier soil emits more neutrons than wet soil, so this allows us to deduce how much water is in an area by looking for that component,” said fellow physicist and study co-author Alexey Malakhov.

“We found a central part of Valles Marineris which appears to be full of water – much more than we expected. It is very similar to the Earth’s pergelsisol region, where ice is permanent under the ground because of the constantly low temperatures,” he continued.

The surveyed region is about the size of the Netherlands, and typically this mountainous area has little or no water. For this reason, experts believe that this entire volume of liquid is below the surface. However, they still don’t know how to answer how this water remains there.

This is because the pressure and temperature that affect Mars make any water formation unfeasible, even in underground environments. At the present time, only speculations about this are possible: perhaps some deposits are scattered here and there, shaded by rock formations with angles that project them in random directions, as happens with ice on the daytime side of the Moon, for example.

Evidently, further investigations will be needed to have a more complete picture. But the two scientists promise to keep looking.

The full paper was published in the scientific journal icarus.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!