TCL announces new line of Smart TVs in Brazil with Roku TV and HDR10; check the prices

TCL is expanding its Smart TV portfolio in the domestic market with a new line made up of three models that will meet the different demands of the Brazilian public. TCL Roku TVs is the new series announced this Thursday (16) that will embark one of the most popular operating systems in the segment.

The TCL Roku TV will be available in three sizes — 32 inches with HD resolution, 43 inches with Full HD resolution, and 50 inches with 4K UHD resolution. All will offer access to the most accessed streaming platforms, in addition to Roku Voice voice commands support through the app for Android and iOS.