TCL announces new line of Smart TVs in Brazil with Roku TV and HDR10; check the prices

TCL is expanding its Smart TV portfolio in the domestic market with a new line made up of three models that will meet the different demands of the Brazilian public. TCL Roku TVs is the new series announced this Thursday (16) that will embark one of the most popular operating systems in the segment.
The TCL Roku TV will be available in three sizes — 32 inches with HD resolution, 43 inches with Full HD resolution, and 50 inches with 4K UHD resolution. All will offer access to the most accessed streaming platforms, in addition to Roku Voice voice commands support through the app for Android and iOS.
Another feature built into the televisions is support for Apple AirPlay 2, which allows screen mirroring of an iPhone, iPad or Mac. In addition, the models will be compatible with smart home devices from the HomeKit family.
The top-of-the-line model, in turn, will be equipped with additional premium features, such as an audio experience in Dolby Atmos and content in HDR10, which offers the best color depth and contrast ratio attested by the certification, treated as a “unique experience in image” by SEMP TCL.
In addition, the software is automatically updated, which makes it possible for the user to always have the latest in their TV’s operating system.
Nikolas Corbach
Product Manager at SEMP TCL
TCL Roku TV is already available in Brazilian retail with suggested prices that, of course, vary according to the dimensions and resolution of the screens. See below:
- TCL Roku TV 32″ HD: BRL 1,939
- TCL Roku TV 43″ Full HD: BRL 2,899
- TCL Roku TV 50″ Ultra HD: BRL 3,759