Tereza Seiblitz shoots André Gonçalves: ‘Cursed her daughter in every way’ | celebrities

Posted 16/12/2021 10:30 | Updated 12/16/2021 10:35 AM
Rio – Actress Tereza Seiblitz, mother of André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter, gave a long vent to social media on Wednesday night. She spoke about the debt of R$ 109 thousand in child support that the actor has with his daughter, Manuela, 22 years old. Tereza assured that André was an absentee father and that he has not received pension since the girl was 9 years old.
“This was happening, he paid what he wanted when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be in charge of this pension issue. He cursed her in every way. André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela wants him he doesn’t even know how old she is. It’s not 23, it’s 22”, he fired.
The actress also recalled the day when she would have received a screaming call from the actor because she wanted to pay the amount agreed with the lawyer. “”the day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me screaming, cursing me. I said I was coming into the picture. He said he didn’t want to know, that I had to listen to him at that hour. It’s very revealing for an actor to think he can do that with an actress, isn’t it? Chauvinism? Arrogance?” he asked. “I don’t want any more relationships with this guy,” he added.
“I was never married to André. When Manuela was registered, when she was 4 months old, I, my friend Emilio and he went to pick up his (André) identity card, held in a bar in Gávea because of a debt. I wanted to make a pension document and we were assisted by the lawyer Lygia Jobim, indicated by my friend Frei Betto.
André never had a daily life with Manu. I didn’t take weekends or Wednesdays, as is common. The only time I asked him to go to the pediatrician with me, I almost lost time because he didn’t show up. I went alone. It has gone through several arranged dates with her. He called, told me he would come and he wouldn’t come. She waiting and nothing.
I started not to tell her about these meetings he arranged so as not to generate frustration. But he paid child support when he wanted and sometimes came with flashy gifts. When the meetings took place, they were affectionate and festive.
Around her 9 years old, he cut his combined pension out of the blue. I was already out of a contract. I tried to talk. He said ‘no, let the lawyers talk’. I tried it three times on different days, but ended up getting a fax regulating visits he would be entitled to.
Detail: there were never any restrictions on my part to your presence in her life. The only time was when Manuela was 5 years old and he showed up on a Saturday, after months without showing up. Only this Saturday was her best friend’s birthday at school. She was 5 years old and didn’t want to go with him.
Returning to the pension, I did as he asked and the lawyers started talking. The day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me yelling at me. I said I was coming into the picture. He said he didn’t want to know that I had to listen to him at that hour. It’s very revealing for an actor to think he can do that with an actress, isn’t it? Chauvinism? Arrogance? I do not know.
“This was happening, he paid as much as he wanted when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be in charge of this pension issue. He cursed her in every way. André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela wants the bad about him and he doesn’t even know her age. It’s not 23, it’s 22”.
“I’m writing this because I know there are a lot of women who go through this type of injury that my daughter and I are going through. I don’t want any more relationships with this guy.”