Tereza Seiblitz shoots André Gonçalves: ‘Cursed her daughter in every way’ | celebrities



Tereza Seiblitz detonates André Gonçalves

Posted 16/12/2021 10:30 | Updated 12/16/2021 10:35 AM

Rio – Actress Tereza Seiblitz, mother of André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter, gave a long vent to social media on Wednesday night. She spoke about the debt of R$ 109 thousand in child support that the actor has with his daughter, Manuela, 22 years old. Tereza assured that André was an absentee father and that he has not received pension since the girl was 9 years old.

“This was happening, he paid what he wanted when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be in charge of this pension issue. He cursed her in every way. André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela wants him he doesn’t even know how old she is. It’s not 23, it’s 22”, he fired.

The actress also recalled the day when she would have received a screaming call from the actor because she wanted to pay the amount agreed with the lawyer. “”the day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me screaming, cursing me. I said I was coming into the picture. He said he didn’t want to know, that I had to listen to him at that hour. It’s very revealing for an actor to think he can do that with an actress, isn’t it? Chauvinism? Arrogance?” he asked. “I don’t want any more relationships with this guy,” he added.

