The ANP is currently auctioning two pre-salt oil fields, which could generate R$ 200 billion in investments. Eleven oil companies participate

RIO – This Friday, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) holds the auction of the last two oil fields in the pre-salt that already have proven reserves.

The areas of Sépia and Atapu, both in the Santos Basin, will be offered during the Second Round of Bidding for Excess Volumes of the Transfer of Rights.

The expectation is that the two areas will be auctioned off in a move opposite to that seen in the 17th Round, in October this year, when only five out of 92 oil blocks received offers.

In order to make the auction for the sharing regime more attractive, the government changed rules, such as a 70% reduction in the minimum values ​​for the signing bonus.

If the two areas are auctioned off, the forecast is that the collection will reach R$ 11.1 billion, of which R$ 7.7 billion will be transferred to states and municipalities, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Eleven companies can bid

According to the ANP, the deadline for payment of the signing bonus is February 2022.

Eleven companies qualified to make offers today: Petrobras, Shell, Chevron, Ecopetrol, Enauta, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrogal, Petronas, Total and QP Brasil.

According to the ANP, Atapu and Sépia have 12 billion barrels of volume in place, which considers the area as a whole. Only surplus reserve data are considered confidential.

When sharing, wins who give more to the Union

As occurs in all rounds in the sharing regime, the criterion for choosing the winning companies will be the surplus oil for the Union.

The bidding notice establishes a minimum percentage of oil surplus, based on which companies make their bids.

In the case of Sepia, the minimum percentage of oil for the Union is 15.02% and the signing bonus (which is fixed) is R$7.138 billion.

In the case of Atapu, the minimum percentage of oil for the Union is 5.89% and the fixed payment is R$ 4 billion.

And what is onerous assignment?

If the two areas are auctioned off, the forecast is that investments to develop these areas within these fields will reach R$ 204 billion, raising around R$ 120 billion in government participation and taxes over the next few years.

Sépia and Atapu are part of the areas originally granted in the so-called Transfer of Rights. In 2010, the government granted the state-owned company the right to extract up to 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in four oil fields (Búzios, Atapu, Itapu and Sépia).

As the areas proved to have more oil than 5 billion barrels, it was necessary to hold another auction for the exploration and production of this surplus.

For specialists, a good opportunity for the sector

– With this auction being concluded today, these four fields are being developed naturally. The oil they own goes beyond what was initially contracted and this auction of surplus allows for the continuation of development – assesses Magda Chambriard, former director of the ANP and now at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

In the Sepia transfer of rights area, Petrobras produces oil and gas in partnership with the Portuguese company Galp. In Atapu, the state company has a consortium with Galp, Total and Shell.

– It is an important auction for the government and the sector as a whole. It will allow the development of new projects and more jobs. I believe there will be interest from companies that are already operating in the area – said Anderson Dutra, lead partner of Energy and Natural Resources at KPMG.

In 2019, the government held the First Round of Bidding for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights. At the time, only Búzios and Itapu were sold.

Giovani Loss, partner in the Infrastructure and Energy area at Mattos Filho, foresees a different scenario now:

– Today’s event is relevant because they are high-value assets that required a lot of investment to be developed. The expectation is that the assets will be successfully auctioned, with low or moderate competition.

New rules

To allow Sépia and Atapu to arouse the market’s interest, the government reduced the signing bonus for the areas by 70%, to R$ 11 billion.

In addition, the government established in advance the amount of US$ 3.2 billion that will be paid to Petrobras in each of the fields as compensation for investments already made in the areas.

– The auction should have a more encouraging result for the sector compared to the last one. As they are areas of development, there is greater productive potential, without exploratory risk – said Mariana Zaragoza, partner at Stocche Forbes Advogados.