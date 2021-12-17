The event that can boost (even more) state-owned dividends – Money Times

The bidding process for the transfer of excess volumes of transfer of rights related to Sépia and Atapu, in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin, could boost dividends for the Petrobras (PETR4), said Ágora Investimentos this Thursday (16).

The broker sees “great expectations” about the auction – which takes place this Friday, but which, two years ago, “didn’t work very well”.

“The chances are bigger this time given the adjustments made to signing bonuses, minimum oil profit (5%) and reimbursements to Petrobras,” he said.

The winners of the auction will have to pay US$6.45 billion in capex reimbursement to the state-owned company, in addition to the R$11 billion in signature bonuses.

“Petrobras could use the revenue to make dividend payments, given its already comfortable cash position, which would add up to an additional 9% dividend yield, in addition to our current estimate of 18% dividend yield for 2022,” he said. Now.

11 companies

In all, eleven companies are eligible to participate in the bidding round, which will involve the potential collection of R$ 11.1 billion in signing bonuses.

The event could mark the end of the great cycle of auctions of oil assets in Brazil, as the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) took the first step towards ending conventional auctions by including 11 exploratory blocks in the “permanent offer”.

The CNPE suggested that this should be the predominant model for bidding on petroleum assets in the future.

Dividends

Petrobras returned to the spotlight due to the announcement of the company’s new strategic plan, which included a shareholder remuneration policy that provides for a minimum payment of annual dividends and the distribution of earnings on a quarterly basis.

At least US$4 billion will be distributed annually, if Brent is above 40 dollars a barrel.

Even with divestments between US$ 15 and US$ 25 billion foreseen for the next years, Petrobras estimates a gradual increase in its production in the coming years, going from 2.1 million barrels of oil per day to 2.6 in 2026.

