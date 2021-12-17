The iPhone feature for you to activate before you die | Companies

When a person dies, their profile on different social networks can be erased or turned into a memorial highlighting the user’s lifetime interactions. But what about the Dice (photos, passwords, notes) saved in smartphones ? Is it possible to access this information?

Thinking about it, the apple released, in its latest system update — the iOS 15.2 –, a feature called Digital legacy. This program allows the owner of the iPhone, iPad or MacBook indicate people who can access your account and personal information in case of death.

For this, the user must register the contact of the “heirs” in the Apple ID. Those chosen do not need to have Apple products, they just need to be over 13 years old.

When a contact is registered, a code will be generated that will give access to the device after death. It is important to keep this code which can be sent by email or text message or printed. For heirs who have Apple devices, the number can be saved in the Apple ID settings.

In addition to the key, the heir must forward the loved one’s death certificate to Apple. After analyzing the code and the document, the company grants access to the deceased’s data for three years. After this period, the account will be permanently deleted.

Apple highlights that if the loved one has registered more than one heir, other contacts will also be able to access the inherited account and make unilateral decisions, including permanently deleting it.

The heir will have access to:

Photos

Messages

Grades

Files

downloaded apps

Device Backups

The heir will not have access to: