‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby will say ‘yes’ and agree to marry Paula | come around

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) set up a dinner at her house and called the entire family of Neném (Vladimir Brichta). The reason? Approach the clan and still get the approval of women to marry the player. But before Neném responds to the marriage proposal, something bad happens: Bianca (Sara Vidal) will start to feel sick.

Paula will offer to take her family to the hospital and everyone will be running out of time. Arriving at the location, the attendant will ignore the urgency of the situation, and Paula will give a pity:

“If this girl has a thing here, I’m going to use all my lawyers to make her life hell! You’re going to be sued for malfeasance and even manslaughter! Are you doubting it?”

The employee will be scared and run to get assistance for Bianca. Paula will ask if she exaggerated, but Neném will rave about her compliments: “You were wonderful!”. Not only him, but the player’s entire family will be grateful for Paula’s efforts to save Bibi’s life.

Once the scare with Bibi is over, when everything is under control, Neném will look at Paula with new eyes and decide:

“Yes. Accepted. Where are the rings?”

