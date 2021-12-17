‘The More Life, the Better’: tragedy interrupts Paula’s marriage proposal to Neném





“The More Life, the Better” promises a chapter full of emotions this Thursday (16). Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will ask Neném (Vladimir Brichta) to marry him, but will have her request interrupted by the former star’s daughter, Bianca (Sara Vidal). During dinner, the youngest will be sick and will need to be rushed to the hospital.

The moment, which will take place at the executive’s house, will be marked by some barbs coming from the dondoca, which will provoke the loved one’s family. In addition, Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) will appear on the member’s cover uninvited and will be forcibly chased away by the player. Chaos was created in the place, but, even so, the rich woman will continue with the idea of ​​asking for Neném’s hand.

“I want to be engaged to your son!” Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will say. “Paula… You took me by surprise, and…”, will react the athlete, who will be amazed.