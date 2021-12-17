The owner of Itapemirim owns a BRL 6 billion company in Europe despite the delay in wages in Brazil

Amid complaints about the cancellation of Ita’s flights, wage delays and non-payment of debts with creditors in the judicial reorganization process, the Itapemirim Group was involved in a new controversy.

The company’s owner, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, has expanded the business area and now has an offshore company, SS Space Capital Group UK LTD. He opened the firm this year in the UK. The information was disclosed by the Congresso em Foco website and confirmed by A Gazeta.

According to the report on that site, the company, headquartered in London, England, had its first moves at the end of April. The proposal is to act as a holding company for financial services and investment funds.

In a statement, Itapemirim said that it has no relationship with the company SS Space Capital and that the deal is a personal initiative of Piva.

JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION AND FUTURE PLANS Itapemirim Group Note sent to A Gazeta “The company SS Space Capital Group UK LTD is duly registered and regulated by all competent bodies in the United Kingdom, as provided for by local legislation. The opening of the company is a private initiative of the entrepreneur Sidnei Piva de Jesus for future business projects. Itapemirim Group has no corporate relationship with SS Space Capital Group UK LTD”

Regarding the other complaints, Grupo Itapemirim said that it has been strictly complying with the judicial recovery plan with all creditors.

“It is noteworthy that the Itapemirim Group filed on May 24 a petition to the 1st Court of Bankruptcies and Judicial Reorganizations of the central court of the district of the capital – State of São Paulo to close the Judicial Reorganization process,” he said in a note.

ITA’S CHICKEN FLIGHT

With the debut of operations carried out at the beginning of this semester, the Itapemirim Transportes Aereos (ITA), the new Brazilian airline created by the Itapemirim Group, has been giving “chicken flights” since its creation, which took place amid a judicial reorganization process at Viação Itapemirim, the conglomerate’s main business, and the biggest crisis in the history of the airline industry , caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In economic jargon, a chicken flight happens when the economy starts a process of recovery, but, for lack of structural conditions, it cannot go very far and, shortly thereafter, it retreats again or enters stagnation. The same logic can be applied to other cases, such as companies.

In the case of ITA, it is the troubled situation faced by the airline. It is not such an uncommon scenario in the country, which, only in recent years, has seen the rise and fall of operators such as Flyways, Flex, WhiteJets, with Avianca Brasil (Oceanair) being one of the most durable. Others went into judicial reorganization, as was the case with Latam.

ITA, specifically, is not under judicial reorganization, but it was by the Itapemirim Group, a company that is currently facing this scenario.

JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION AND FUTURE PLANS

ITA was created last year to be an arm of the Itapemirim group in air transport. The new business emerged under the market’s suspicion, in view of the judicial reorganization process faced since 2016 by Viação Itapemirim, the main business of the complex founded by Camilo Cola in 1953 and sold to São Paulo businessman Sidnei Piva in 2016.

On the last day, a group of creditors filed, with the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJSP), where the process is running, a new petition for bankruptcy of the road and companies that are part of the same conglomerate.

In the report, the Itapemirim group informed that “this is a request without legal grounds, which will still be analyzed by the courts. For this reason, the company filed, last Friday (3), in the Court of Justice of São Paulo, a petition against the group of creditors for flagrant procedural bad faith, since they are not able to rely on the deposits, since a power of attorney with powers to give and receive discharge was not sent (document requested by the companies under reorganization when the patrons inform their own bank details).”

The company also requested that the case be referred to the Public Ministry so that a possible bankruptcy crime can be investigated.

“The Itapemirim Group reaffirms that it strictly complies with all the plan’s clauses and, in fact, has already requested the termination of the judicial reorganization on May 24 [de 2021], awaits a decision from the Court and proceeds with its operations normally.”

The group continues to make investments. In October, it launched, in partnership with banks, ITA Bank, fintech that offers a free digital account with services such as PIX, transfers and payments, in addition to the possibility of contracting credit, insurance and consortia, in order to help customers with the purchase of air and road tickets.

In addition, in an interview with UOL, the president of the group, Sidnei Piva, said that there are projects to open two more airlines as of 2023, one in Europe and the other in the United States. Nevertheless, there are plans to fly to other South American countries next year.

*With information from the Chamber Agency