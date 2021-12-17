Thiago Rodrigues will be Vasco’s goalkeeper in 2022 – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama continues to strengthen the squad with an eye on the 2022 season. After defining the arrival of defensive midfielder Yuri Lara (see), Gigante da Colina concluded this Friday (12/17) the hiring of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, highlight of the CSA (AL) in the last two editions of the Brazilian Series B Championship. The 33-year-old archer signed a contract with the São Januário club until the end of 2022.

Graduated in the youth categories of Paraná Clube, Thiago Rodrigues was born in Curitiba (PR) and also defended the colors of Rio Branco in Paraná. In 2015, the experienced goalkeeper played in Caxias (RS), but it was after playing for Guarani in Palhoça (SC) that he started to appear on the national scene. The good impression left by the team from the interior of Santa Catarina led him to be hired by Figueirense, the club he defended in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Thiago Rodrigues made his return to Paraná Clube in 2018 and was part of the squad that played in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. The following year, he remained in the team where he was revealed to dispute Serie B. The experienced goalkeeper signed with CSA (AL) at the end of 2019 and said goodbye to Azulão do Mutange with the end of the current season.

NEW REINFORCEMENT DATA SHEET

Full name: Thiago Rodrigues de Oliveira Nogueira

Surname: Thiago Rodrigues

Birth date: 10/28/1988 (33 years old)

Birthplace: Curitiba (PR)

Height: 1.90 m

Position: Goalkeeper

Clubs: Paraná Clube, Rio Branco (PR), Caxias (RS), Guarani (SC), Figueirense (SC), Paraná Clube, CSA (AL) and VASCO DA GAMA