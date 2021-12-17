‘Things that change plans’

In an interview with Paris Match magazine, Kylian Mbappé added to the mystery surrounding her future. Striker is near the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is in the sights of Real Madrid

the fate that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were placed face to face for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League. But these clubs have been playing for months in another dispute, and one that will still have important moments ahead: the future of Kylian Mbappé. And the French star even added some drama to the story.

In a long interview given to the traditional magazine Paris Match, the striker dodged on the most important issue of the moment: where he will play next season. But when talking about life and plans, the young man showed signs that his path could be far from the French capital.

“Personal bonds are much more important (than money). What counts is life experience, more than accumulating money. I want to discover, travel, meet other players, different cultures”, said Mbappé, recalling that his career has followed a logical path until now, “going from a young promise to a professional, from monaco to PSG”.

French striker Kylian Mbappé Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“Now that we are talking about a career, there may be room for the unforeseen. The suppress is part of the beauty of the sport. Things can happen that change your plans: it’s impossible to predict what I’ll do in the next 20 years,” he said.

The truth is that the future of Kylian Mbappé has been moving behind the scenes in football, and not just in Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

THE Barcelona, who doesn’t even dream of hiring the Frenchman, hopes that his future still takes some time to be defined. The reason? Sharing the spotlight on another young superstar: Erling Haaland.

While he hasn’t hammered out where he’ll play next season, Mbappé is getting closer and closer to leaving PSG for free. In January 2022, when he will enter the last six months of his relationship with the Parisians, the striker will already be able to sign a pre-contract with any other club.

According to the French press, however, the Paris Saint-Germain board will still try new cards to try to extend the contract with the 22-year-old jewel that arrived at the club in 2017 and cost no less than 180 million euros.