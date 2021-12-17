This Friday, the government will hold an auction for the 2nd round of the transfer of rights; understand what is at stake | Economy

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is holding this Friday (17th) the auction of the 2nd round of the transfer of rights, with potential collection of BRL 11.14 billion in signing bonuses (the amount that companies pay for the right to explore oil and gas in the bidding areas).

Oil reserves will be offered in the Sépia and Atapu fields, in the pre-salt Santos Basin, under the production sharing regime. The auction will be held in Rio de Janeiro, from 10 am, at the Windsor Barra Hotel.

The Sépia and Atapu fields had already been offered in the 2019 oil mega auction, but at the time there were no interested parties. The “stranding” of the blocks led the government to reduce the values ​​of signing bonuses and revise the rules to avoid the risk of a new failure.

The Second Round of Bidding for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights has 11 companies qualified to participate in the dispute, including international industry giants such as Exxon and Shell.

THE Petrobras will also participate in the dispute, with preemptive rights to acquire 30% of the blocks. Under the law in force, the state-owned company has the right of preference to act as operator in the areas offered in the sharing regime with a minimum percentage of 30% in the consortium, even if it does not present the winning proposal.

In all, 11 companies are eligible to participate in the auction: Petrobras, Shell Brasil Petróleo SA, Chevron Brasil Oil and Gas Ltd., Ecopetrol Oil and Gas do Brasil Ltd., Enauta Energia SA, Equinor Brasil Energia Ltd, ExxonMobil Exploration Brasil Ltd., Petrogal Brasil SA, Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltd., TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda and QP Brasil Ltda (Qatar Petroleum).

The main attraction of the auction is that these are areas that are already under development, and with confirmed oil and gas reserves. The exploratory risk is considered “zero”, as Atapu started operating in June of last year and Sépia should start this month.

Auction Rules and Reduction of Values

As in all rounds in the sharing regime, the criterion for choosing the winning companies will be the excess oil for the Union. The bidding notice establishes a minimum percentage of oil surplus, based on which companies will make their bids, in addition to a payment upon signing the contract.

The government will charge R$ 11.14 billion in signature bonuses from the winning oil companies. Of this total, approximately R$ 7.7 billion will be transferred to states and municipalities, in the event of a bid for the two areas offered in the auction. According to the Ministry of Economy, the forecast is that the money will enter governments’ funds in April 2022.

The amount charged as signature bonus was reduced by about 70% by the government in this new auction, compared to those set in the 2019 bid.

“In 2019, Sépia was offered with a bonus of BRL 22.859 billion and a minimum excess percentage of 27.88%; Atapu had a bonus of BRL 13.742 billion and a minimum percentage of 26.23%. Now Sépia is being offered with a bonus of BRL $7.138 billion and a minimum percentage of 15.02%, while Atapu is being offered with a bonus of R$4.002 billion and a 5.89% minimum excess percentage in oil,” explained the ANP.

already the minimum percentages of oil surplus were reduced from 27.88% to 15.02% for Sepia and from 26.23% to 5.89% for Atapu.

Among the improvements made for the new auction, the ANP highlights the prior definition of the financial compensation to be paid to Petronas for the amounts already invested in the exploration phase of the reserves and the bases for a possible complement in the event of an increase in international oil prices between the years 2022 and 2032.

The auction takes place against a backdrop of the highest levels of oil prices in the world, having reached peaks in 2021 in almost eight years.

Expectations for the auction

The market’s expectation is that this time the government will attract interested parties to the two fields, even because Petrobras announced in April its decision to exercise the preemptive right to acquire 30% of the areas, which it had not done in 2019.

“The government had exaggerated the price and now it’s cheaper. The chances of the two fields being sold in my opinion is practically 100%”, says Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE). “These are two attractive fields because they have large reserves and are already in production. It’s not that field you buy with the risk of drilling and not finding oil,” he explains.

According to the specialist, this Friday’s auction should also be the last with large areas in the pre-salt. “The next area for expansion of large fields in Brazil would be the equatorial basin, but there are big questions in terms of the environment and we don’t know how the government will overcome these environmental barriers”, he says.

Understand the transfer of rights

“Onerous assignment” is the name given to the oil exploration contract in a pre-salt area, in the Santos Basin region. In 2010, the government granted Petrobras the right to produce 5 billion barrels in pre-salt areas. However, it was later discovered that the area had up to triple that volume to be explored. This “extra” oil is what was put up for auction in 2019 and again now by the ANP.

The First Round of Tenders for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights took place in November 2019, when the exploration and production rights on the excess volumes of oil in the four areas were offered, with Búzios and Itapu being auctioned. The mega auction guaranteed the government a collection of R$ 69.96 billion. Of this amount, BRL 11.73 billion were transferred to states and municipalities. Remember in the video below:

The last ANP auction, held in October, had only 5 blocks out of the 92 blocks offered, after being the target of controversy for involving fields close to important areas of environmental preservation in the country. As a result, the collection in signing bonuses was only R$37.14 million.

The last auction of pre-salt areas was that of the 6th Production Sharing Round, which raised R$ 5 billion in November 2019, but ended with 4 ‘stranded’ areas.

The ANP also maintains the Permanent Offer modality, which consists of the continuous availability of fields offered in previous auctions that were not auctioned or, then, returned to the agency. The agency announced on Thursday (15) that the sectors to be offered in the 3rd Cycle of Permanent Offer, with areas under the concession regime, will be announced until February 16, 2022.