This Ubisoft game can be yours forever if you redeem it by December 22 from the Ubisoft Store ⋆

Still celebrating its 35th birthday, the Ubisoft decided to draw players’ attention with another nice free gift. That’s right! According to the information, until December 22, the excellent Rayman Origins can be redeemed for free and permanently on PCs. So if you’re into adventure and platform games, don’t miss out on this opportunity… let’s check the rescue instructions?

Decrease lag in online games simply Try ExitLag for free, program created by players for players in order to reduce lag and free up the congested areas of your connection, offering gameplay without the dreaded slowdowns. Click here and try it out!

So far, Ubisoft has already offered, due to its 35th birthday party, some very interesting gifts, such as the games that make up the trilogy Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory and Year 1404 History Edition. And yes, the gifts continue to be released. This time, Rayman Legends will be available for permanent rescue until December 22nd. In order to add the game to your library, all you need to do is visit the special page that was created by Ubi, click on the button that mentions Ubisoft Connect and enter the login data. If you don’t have an account, just register following the instructions on the site.

Although we are talking about a game that has almost a decade of life, we cannot deny that the present is great, especially for game fans that follow the classic formula applied by the great legends of the Adventure and Platform genre. Remembering that the game has a very beautiful look and a series of options for cooperative play. Therefore, I suggest you rush to redeem this great gift before the deadline.