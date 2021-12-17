‘Three children, three men’ · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will feel a shiver down her spine in Um Lugar ao Sol. As if being haunted by the ghost of Christian (Cauã Reymond) wasn’t enough, the young woman will still hear a terrifying prophecy about her future: she will have three children by three men different in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the Thursday’s chapter (16) , the cook will be on the street when she will be approached by a fortune teller. The woman will look at her and make revelations about what awaits her in the plot.

“Mother of the world. The girl was born to be a mother. Three children – one for each man. None will come out of your belly, but you will be more of their mother than if you had given birth”, affirms the sensitive. Lara will be terrified by the prediction.

In the serial, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) tries to find out what really happened to her ex-fiancé, who she believes was murdered, but, in fact, changed places with her twin brother, Renato (Cauã Reymond). The two had a reunion, but he, who continued to pretend to be her brother, was extremely cold and put her on a run.

In the midst of this turmoil, she has engaged in an affair with Mateus (Danton Mello), an old boyfriend. However, the girl’s obsession with finding out what really happened to Christian has shaken the structures of the new relationship.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

