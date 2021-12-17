Through social media, Galo defends Réver in an episode of aggression at the airport

Atlético came to its captain’s defense after the episode of aggression involving defender Réver and a family at the international airport of Confins, last Thursday night (16).

The club found out the facts with the player himself, the Military Police and the press and posted the institution’s position in relation to the case on the official Twitter account.

In Rooster’s view, the player was attacked and that the aggression suffered by the player was not only directed at him, but at the entire Atlético fans. For this reason, the club said that the athlete was affronted and that he is alongside Réver in the episode.

See the club’s position in full:

“On the episodes involving defender Réver, published today by the press, Rooster claims he is closed with his captain! The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the whole of Massa Atleticana.

Rever was leaving for his vacation, with his wife and children, when he was confronted by opposing fans. Atlético admire the diversity of opinions, but not the disrespect. We are together, captain! Assaulted Rever, assaulted Massa”.

About the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster claims that he is closed with his captain! The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass. — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 17, 2021

