Tips on how to increase your score fast and get more credit

One of the most common searches on the internet has to do with the credit score, thermometer of serasa which shows the consumer’s financial history. In short, the tool reports a person’s ability to pay to the credit market.

The score measured by the credit bureau ranges from 0 to 1,000. Basically, the smaller it is, the lower the chances of someone getting approved on some line of credit. On the other hand, if the number of points is good, banks and finance companies facilitate access to loans, financing and credit cards, for example.

For these and other reasons that the maintenance of Serasa’s score It is important for anyone looking to increase the chances of being approved for credit lines.

But how to improve your credit score quickly and without delay?

When it comes to financial analysis, Serasa is the leader in the sector. To help those with a low score, the bureau makes available on its official website some tips to boost your credit score. Check it out below: