Tips on how to increase your score fast and get more credit

One of the most common searches on the internet has to do with the credit score, thermometer of serasa which shows the consumer’s financial history. In short, the tool reports a person’s ability to pay to the credit market.
The score measured by the credit bureau ranges from 0 to 1,000. Basically, the smaller it is, the lower the chances of someone getting approved on some line of credit. On the other hand, if the number of points is good, banks and finance companies facilitate access to loans, financing and credit cards, for example.
For these and other reasons that the maintenance of Serasa’s score It is important for anyone looking to increase the chances of being approved for credit lines.
But how to improve your credit score quickly and without delay?
When it comes to financial analysis, Serasa is the leader in the sector. To help those with a low score, the bureau makes available on its official website some tips to boost your credit score. Check it out below:
- Pay bills on time: it is no use paying off overdue debts, as the important thing is not to let delays lead to a drop in the score. Always keep an eye on your credit card bills, water, electricity, telephone, among others, to avoid interest and negative charges.
- Avoid using overdraft: the service, together with the credit card, is one of the most headaches for consumers. The reason: the high interest rates on products. Therefore, the ideal is to stay away from it, opting for other ways of obtaining resources.
- Clear the name: despite sounding a bit obvious, the tip is essential for those who want to increase their credit score. An outstanding and overdue debt prevents the score from increasing, as it implies that the customer is unable to pay off their debts.
- Be careful when using your credit card: not paying the credit card bill causes negative results and a sudden drop in Serasa’s score. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to this topic. Even after payment, the return to a positive score can still take a few months.