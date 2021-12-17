Titles, praise from Patrick Vieira and Lewandowski and more: who is Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s target coach

THE Flamengo is in the market looking for a new coach for 2022, and the ball is Paulo Sousa, current commander of the Polish national team. Rubro-Negro has already made contact with the coach’s representatives and already knows that the removal of the Polish national team will not be an impediment to signing an agreement. Therefore, the THROW! below shows a profile of the professional’s career.

CAREER AS ATHLETE

It is worth remembering that Paulo Sousa is considered one of the best players in the history of Portuguese football. He started his career in the base divisions of Benfica and, from the Under-16, he started to receive calls for the Selection.

The former midfielder was still champion of the U-20 world and was part of Portugal’s historic 2000 Euro Cup campaign.

In addition, Paulo Sousa has two Champions League under his belt. The first came with Italy’s Juventus in 1995-96, and the second with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in 1996-97. Thus, it is part of the select list of athletes who won the tournament in consecutive seasons by different clubs.

RETIREMENT

After hanging up his boots, Paulo Sousa remained active in the world of football and became Advisor to the President of the Portuguese Football Federation. He also worked with Felipão at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and was coach of the youth squad for Portugal’s national team.

Speaking of base, it is worth noting that Sousa was responsible for launching prominent names in world football. This is the case of Chiesa and Bernardeschi, both from Juventus, and Marcos Alonso, Champions League champion with Chelsea.

TITLES

As a coach, Paulo Sousa has titles in three different countries. Ahead of Videoton, currently Fehérvár, he won a Hungarian League Cup and two Hungarian Super Cups.

In Israel, in the 2013/14 season, when he headed Maccabi Tel Aviv, he won the Israel Championship, with a record of points and goals scored. Then, in 2014/15, he was ahead of Basel, where he won the Swiss Championship.

PRAISE FROM IMPORTANT PLAYERS

In an interview with the French newspaper L’Équipe, the idol of the French national team and current Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira praised Paulo Sousa. In the final stretch of 2020, when he was ahead of Nice – and the Portuguese club Bordeaux -, Vieira highlighted, mainly, the tactical aspect of Sousa.

– I really like what Paulo Sousa has to offer in Bordeaux. In his defense against three, in his offensive aspect, in the organization of the middle, between the lines of the players, in the way they attack in space, there are very interesting things – he commented, when asked by the newspaper who was the best coach of the French Championship.

Another important football character to praise him was Lewandowski. In an interview with the Italian newspaper “Tuttosport”, the best player in the world in 2020, he was right to talk about the personality of the coach.

– I got a very good impression. He has charisma and good ideas – summarized Lewandowski.