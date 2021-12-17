Tom Holland and Zendaya explain why they don’t want sex scenes in the franchise

They don’t want to see it in theaters!

With three more films from Spider man for coming in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe after Spider-Man: No Return Home, the new trilogy is supposed to show Peter parker at college, discovering more about the world and himself. Now, in a new interview, Tom Holland and Zendaya talked about the possibility of seeing a sex scene with the hero and his girlfriend on the MCU.

In an interview with Yahoo, the actors were asked about the possibility of a sex scene with Peter and MJ, but they made it clear that they don’t believe this is something that matches the tone of the films. Holland explained:

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise. We are still very young. If there’s a future for the character, maybe one day we’ll explore that, but right now, this is a film about celebrating friendship and young love.”

Zendaya already made it clear: “Peter Parker is like a little brother.” What Holland completed by saying: “Nobody wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible!”

After 13 years in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, the first sex scene seen in theaters was this year, with Eternals. The quick scene shows sersi and Ikaris in an intimate moment, which spans the characters’ entire relationship through the ages of humanity.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is already playing in theaters.

