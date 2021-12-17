Total Access Botafogo: episode 7 threatened by back wages, rout in Vasco and more | firefight

The seventh episode of Total Access is now available on Globoplay, for subscribers of the Globoplay + Canals package, and airs on sportv this Friday, at 11 pm (GMT). The new chapter has firm demand from Botafogo players for payment of the three months of image rights that are overdue, even with the threat of not playing the next game if they were not paid. The episode also shows the backstage of the rout at Vasco, Chay taking infiltration in the knee to play and the attempt at an understanding between Jorge Braga and Eduardo Freeland.

+ If you are a Globoplay + Channels subscriber, watch episode 7 here

1 of 3 At a meeting, Kanu advises that if he doesn’t have paid image rights, the cast won’t play in the next game — Photo: Reproduction In a meeting, Kanu warns that if he doesn’t have paid image rights, the cast won’t play in the next game — Photo: Reproduction

Before the quiet 3-0 victory over Brusque, the squad was already dissatisfied with the three months of delayed image rights. President Durcesio Mello said he was embarrassed by the situation, and the day after the game, the athletes released a letter informing them that they would not give interviews until the matter was resolved. Tension was mounting in the corridors of Nilton Santos, and Durcesio revealed to Freeland that he was “p…” with the players.

In a meeting with the football director and cast leaders such as Carli, Chay, Gatito, Gilvan, Kanu, Rafael, Rafael Moura and Ricardinho, the president expressed his annoyance. The players, in turn, also expressed their dissatisfaction and Kanu warned that if they didn’t pay at least a month of what was due after the game against Goiás, they would not take the field against Confiança. Botafogo had four days to organize itself, and Durcesio said that if necessary, he would take it out of his own pocket.

carli – A personal question, have you ever worked with three months of back pay?

Durcesio – No.

carli – It’s difficult, president. It’s difficult.

Durcesio – I know that.

carli – So, when you get p… It’s very difficult for us too. Do you have pressure? And we have to go out there and do our work.

Kanu – President, look, I don’t think you can confuse respect. Everyone respects you, everyone knows how much you are a winner. And, after the game, if it doesn’t have at least a month, we don’t play the next game.

Durcesio – What I can tell you is this: I’ll try today, but I won’t promise today, but Monday…

Gilvan – Without fail.

Durcesio – There is no shortage. I’m talking eye to eye to you. I’ll put it out of my pocket to pay if it doesn’t come out on Monday (October 25th).

Moments after the meeting, Botafogo published an official note in which it recognized the debt and was awaiting a court decision to settle it. The detail is that the official notice was only published in the way it was because it had the approval of the players, who read it and agreed with the publication.

Full Access: In the medical department, Chay takes infiltration in his left knee

Despite the tense situation involving salaries, the penultimate episode begins with Chay getting an injection in his left knee. He recently had an arthroscopy on the spot to correct a problem he had with his meniscus. The player felt pain since the second round of Serie B, in the victory over Coritiba, in which he started for the first time.

The midfielder even jokes with the camera and the documentary producers saying that the series would only show him in the medical department. The episode also shows the partial tear he had in ligaments in his right ankle after a strong entry he suffered in a 1-1 draw with Goiás, at Serra Dourada. The recovery was very satisfactory and surprised the club’s doctors.

2 of 3 Chay receives infiltration in the left knee — Photo: Reproduction Chay receives infiltration in the left knee — Photo: Reproduction

In the previous chapter, it was possible to notice that the atmosphere was not the best between football director Eduardo Freeland and CEO Jorge Braga. They still don’t get along very well and recognize that communication between the two was bad, but they had a meeting together with Durcesio and Vice President Vinicius Assumpção to try to smooth the edges.

Freeland – We are not understanding each other, we do not speak the same language. I understand that you want to join football and, for me, it’s not a problem for you to join. I don’t think you had the ability to get in at all. (I am) speaking directly to you.

Braga – Maybe you’re right.

Freeland – Either I can do my job and I’m evaluated by him, Braga, or it doesn’t make sense. Then you have to fire me. Because you have to bring someone who speaks the same language as you. “Head Scout” I agree with you, you have to speak the language of management, you have to understand what you want, I agree 1000%. But that’s not our problem. Our problem is here and we have to solve it. And I’m not saying “it’s him or me”, I’m never going to do that.

Braga – Every time I have a problem, I say. I’m not going to Durcesio to solve it, I’m not going to Vinicius to solve it. I say. Unfortunately I have to say in a group with this audience, because our communication got really bad. If you’re my boss, you’re my right, we have to establish a way to live together. We may not even like each other, but respect and the treatment process must have. When you bypass me, where I come from, you took me out of the equation. When you take me out of the equation, I don’t play anymore. So, honestly, Durcesio and Vinicius have done our relationship a disservice. I say that to both of you.

Freeland – I made mistakes, some mistakes.

Braga – Me too. I think you’re absolutely right about the form. I can improve. We can, in a set of rules of respect and procedure and autonomy for you. Autonomy, coexistence and autonomy rule. I let you do your job. When it doesn’t work, it doesn’t. Understand that if I change my mind, even if I’m wrong, I count on your complicity. When you have a problem I’ll pull over to help solve it. Because there’s going to be a time when you’re going to have a problem. And you will need help to resolve it.

Full Access: Enderson Moreira Instructs Players About Vasco

Finally, the episode talks about one of the games that gave the fans the most satisfaction: the 4-0 rout over Vasco in São Januário. As happened in the first game, at Nilton Santos, in which they won 2-0 with Lisca in the opposing team, Enderson Moreira gave the map of the mine.

Still in preparation for the match, a few days in advance, the coach passed on the concepts of how the team could do to become more compact. On the field, he explained how Vasco’s team left and what his group needed to do to score the goal: steal the ball. According to him, if he managed to regain possession, things would be easier.

THE second season of full access shows the behind-the-scenes of Botafogo’s victorious campaign, which got access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship this season. The series is divided into eight parts of about 30 minutes each. The eighth episode airs next Tuesday.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: