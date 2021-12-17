Treasury Direct: interest on inflation bonds advance and offer rates starting at 5% per year again

(Shutterstock)

The session this Friday (17) focuses on the exterior. Investors echo the monetary policy decisions announced this week by the world’s leading central banks. Most of them decided to move forward with monetary tightening by raising interest rates or accelerating the withdrawal of stimuli.

On the local scene, the market is monitoring the Congressional vote to try to overturn the veto of the R$ 5.7 billion electoral fund. Investors also continue to digest the speeches of Central Bank officials about keeping interest rates high for longer, considering the balance of risks and the fact that inflation for 2022 is above the target.

In this context, government bonds continue to operate without a defined direction at the beginning of this Friday. Fixed rate papers show stability or a slight decrease in rates, while inflation papers advance and return to offering rates starting at 5% a year.

In the first update of the day, the Treasury IPCA +2026, for example, offered real profitability of 5.02% per year, against 4.98% per year in the previous session. The last time that bond had offered rates above 5% was on November 25th of this year. The real interest rate on paper maturing in 2055 and semiannual interest was 5.25% per year – up from 5.20% yesterday afternoon (16).

Among the fixed rate, the interest offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2024 and 2026 remained stable at 10.87% and 10.58% in the early morning. On the other hand, the remuneration of paper maturing in 2031 and semiannual interest was 10.61%, compared to 10.65% yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday morning (17):

international scene

The highlight in the external scenario is the repercussion of monetary decisions by central banks. This Friday (17), the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided, by 8 votes to 1, to maintain its monetary policy, with the deposit rate at -0.1% per year and the target of 10-year public bond (JBG) interest rates are around 0%, without setting limits on asset purchases to achieve this goal.

Despite the maintenance of the monetary policy, the BoJ announced that it will end, in March 2022, the emergency purchases of commercial papers and corporate bonuses.

Currently with a limit of 20 trillion yen, the value of these securities in the portfolio will fall to around 5 trillion yen (US$ 43.97 billion) from April, gradually returning to the pre-pandemic level.

Yesterday (16), the Bank of England (BoE, its acronym in English) unexpectedly raised the basic interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25% per year. The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its rate unchanged, at -0.5%, but decided to start a gradual reduction in the pace of asset purchases from the next quarter, ending the Emergency Purchase Program by March 2022. Assets (PEPP).

Last Wednesday (15), the Federal Reserve, which is the US central bank, also announced that it intends to end its government bond purchase program by March 2022 and signaled three interest rate hikes next year.

Also on the foreign scene, Joe Biden, president of the United States, signed yesterday (16) the project to raise the US debt ceiling by US$ 2.5 trillion. With the new law, the United States eliminates the risk of entering into default (default) for the first time in history.

In the euro zone, data from Germany should also be highlighted. The Ifo index of corporate sentiment in the country dropped from 96.5 in November to 94.7 in December, the Ifo Institute reported today.

Analysts heard by Wall Street Journal predicted a smaller drop, of 95.4.

The index for current conditions retreated from 99 in November to 96.9 in December. Expectations dropped from 94.2 to 92.6 on the same comparative basis.

Doria confirms economic team, Eletrobras and electoral fund

On the political scene, João Doria, pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PSDB confirmed the names of the members of his economic team.

The group will comprise: Henrique Meirelles, current secretary of Finance and Planning in Doria in the São Paulo government, economists Zeina Latif and Ana Carla Abrão, in addition to tax expert Vanessa Canado.

Also in the political arena, the government maintained the schedule for the auction of capitalization for Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) in the first half of next year, despite the postponement of the analysis of privatization by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to the Investment Partnership Program Council (CPPI), the sale of Union shares to private investors should take place in the first four months of 2022.

Another topic that returns to the agenda is the electoral fund. Congress will vote today on the presidential veto that barred the viability of the BRL 5.7 billion fund to fund the 2022 elections.

Part of the House’s benches articulates overturning the suspension of the article that dealt with this matter in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) and, therefore, the topic will be highlighted in the plenary. In other words, if the government wants to ensure the suspension of the electoral fund, it will need to defeat the opposition and center parties in the vote.

Officially, Planalto is against the increase in the electoral fund because it would result in the “compression of discretionary expenses”. Behind the scenes, however, lawmakers from the very base of the Jair Bolsonaro government admit to voting against the president’s veto, according to reports by the newspaper Economic value.

