‘Tried to kill, but I survived’ · TV News

After returning from “Além”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will confront Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guy will hand over all the crimes of the ex-boss to Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and will tell about the attempted murder against him. “He tried to kill me, but I survived”, will tell the lawyer to the monarch in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In scenes set to air in January, Dolores’s lover (Daphne Bozaski), until then presumed dead, will reappear during a meeting between the crook and the emperor. “Surprised, Tonico? I can imagine! You tried to kill me, but I survived. It seems that luck was on my side this time”, will mock the boy, in a revengeful tone.

The deputy of the “cracks” will stutter in search of an answer for the sovereign. “I… That’s… I would never do that! Although he deserved it, Your Majesty, because he ran away with my wife”, will say the villain, who will start an argument with Nélio.

“The truth is that justice takes time, but it doesn’t fail! The liar will be caught, sooner or later”, will threaten Pedro. Not knowing that Dolores has been locked up in an asylum, the advisor will ask about the whereabouts of the beloved and the daughter. “What did you do?” the bachelor will press.

Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) husband will also question the owner of Berro’s newspaper and raise his voice. “Answer, deputy: where are they?” the monarch will ask.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

